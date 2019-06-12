Dollar Tree is having to raise prices in some of its stores because of tariffs; Beware when using the Zelle app because scams are proliferating which can use your Zelle login to raid your bank account; Facial recognition is growing in popularity – especially in China. But there are some massive privacy concerns happening here in the United States when it comes to using facial recognition.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}