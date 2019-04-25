A Georgia-based beef company is recalling 113,424 pounds of raw ground beef after a sample tested positive for E. coli O103.
Beef recall impacts 10 states
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, K2D Foods of Carrollton, Ga., has recalled the following products that were shipped to two Southeast restaurant distributors.
- Two 24-lb. vacuum-packed packages in cardboard boxes containing raw “GROUND BEEF PUCK” with “Use Thru” dates of 4/14/19, 4/17/19, 4/20/19, 4/23/19, 4/28/19, and 4/30/19.
So far, ten states have been affected by this recall:
- Florida
- Georgia
- Kentucky
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Ohio
- Tennessee
- Virginia
But, according to USA Today, just three of the states — Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia — have seen the highest number of reported instances of illness stemming from this outbreak at 65, 41 and 33 cases, respectively.
The post Ground beef recall alert: 100,000 pounds tainted with E. coli appeared first on Clark Howard.
