Here are the highest-paying jobs for 2019 graduates

    By: Craig Johnson

    Updated:
    Are you in college or perhaps a recent graduate? When thinking about job opportunities, no doubt you want to make as much money as possible.

    Jobs site Glassdoor has a new report that shows the highest-paying jobs available right now for 2019 graduates. While there was some talk late last year of an imminent recession, robust employment numbers have shown 2019 to be a great one for job-seekers so far.

    Even if you’re fresh out of school or perhaps looking for an internship, job prospects are rosy. Entry-level workers shouldn’t have much of a problem finding work, according to Glassdoor.

    Are you good with crunching numbers? Data scientists are in such a demand that they are #1 on the list of top wage earners in Glassdoor’s study.

    In fact, all of the top 10 jobs are in the tech sector. Keep in mind, that doesn’t mean these occupations are exclusively at tech companies. Let’s check out the list:

    Here are the 25 highest-paying entry level jobs for 2019

    Rank Job Title Median Yearly Base Salary
    1 Data Scientist $95,000
    2 Software Engineer $90,000
    3 Product Manager $89,000
    4 Investment Banking Analyst $85,000
    5 Product Designer $85,000
    6 UX Designer $73,000
    7 Implementation Consultant $72,000
    8 Java Developer $72,000
    9 Systems Engineer $70,000
    10 Software Developer $68,600
    11 Process Engineer $68,258
    12 Front End Developer $67,500
    13 Product Engineer $66,750
    14 Actuarial Analyst $66,250
    15 Electrical Engineer $66,000
    16 Mechanical Engineer $65,000
    17 Design Engineer $65,000
    18 Applications Developer $65,000
    19 Test Engineer $65,000
    20 Programmer Analyst $65,000
    21 Quality Engineer $64,750
    22 Physical Therapist $63,918
    23 Field Engineer $63,750
    24 Project Engineer $63,000
    25 Business Analyst $63,000

    What about interns? Glassdoor’s study also sheds light on the companies with high-paying internships available.

    The #1 spot is at Facebook, which pays $8,000 a month as a median. Not bad!

    Here are the 25 highest-paying internships for 2019

    Rank Employer Median Monthly Pay
    1 Facebook $8,000
    2 Amazon $7,725
    3 Salesforce $7,667
    4 Google $7,500
    5 Microsoft $7,250
    6 Uber $7,167
    7 Bloomberg L.P. $7,000
    8 Capital One $7,000
    9 Apple $6,667
    10 Bank of America $5,833
    11 J.P. Morgan $5,667
    12 Goldman Sachs $5,367
    13 Viasat $5,333
    14 Visa Inc. $5,167
    15 Intel Corporation $5,000
    16 SAP $4,833
    17 EY $4,825
    18 Tesla $4,667
    19 Deloitte $4,667
    20 Cisco Systems $4,667
    21 PwC $4,500
    22 KPMG $4,500
    23 Genentech $4,500
    24 Dell $4,333
    25 Boeing $4,167

    Give your resume a makeover for 2019

    To advance to the interview stage when you’re a job seeker, you need to have a resume that hiring managers will notice! If you haven’t updated your resume in the past year, dust it off and freshen it up it so that you’re ready when the perfect job opportunity comes along.

    Does your resume look anything like the one on the left?  Follow Team Clark's step-by-step guide to resume success!

