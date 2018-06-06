Update: These are the 21 safest cars and SUVs for 2018

Only 21 vehicles have received the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s top safety award after stricter requirements were put in place for 2018.
The IIHS first released the annual Top Safety Pick Plus and Top Safety Pick lists back in December 2017, but the organization has adjusted the list of winners throughout the year as new models are evaluated.
These are the safest vehicles for 2018
To qualify for Top Safety Pick Plus — the highest honor — vehicles must now have good headlight ratings and good or acceptable passenger-side protection in small overlap front crashes.
In addition to the 21 Top Safety Pick Plus winners, another 47 vehicles have earned the Top Safety Pick award — the second-tier honor — which now requires acceptable or good headlights.
Take a look at the criteria for each award, followed by an updated list of the winners:
Top Safety Pick+ criteria
- Good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests
- Acceptable or Good rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test
- Advanced or Superior rating for front crash prevention
- Good headlight rating
Top Safety Pick+ winners — 21 vehicles
Small cars
- Hyundai Elantra (upgraded from a TSP to a TSP+ due to Passenger Side Small Overlap rating added)
- Kia Forte sedan
- Kia Soul
- Subaru Impreza
4-door sedan | 4-door wagon
- Subaru WRX
Midsize cars
- Hyundai Sonata (upgraded from a TSP to a TSP+ due to headlight update)
- Kia Optima (upgraded from a TSP to a TSP+ due to Passenger Side Small Overlap rating added)
- Subaru Legacy
- Subaru Outback
- Toyota Camry
Large luxury cars
Midsize SUVs
- Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
- 2019 Kia Sorento (Passenger Side Small Overlap rating added with headlight update)
Midsize luxury SUV
Top Safety Pick criteria
- Good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests
- Advanced or Superior rating for front crash prevention
- Acceptable or Good headlight rating
Top Safety Pick winners — 47 vehicles
Small cars
- Chevrolet Volt
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
- Hyundai Elantra GT
- Mazda 3
4-door sedan | 4-door hatchback
- Subaru Crosstrek
- Toyota Corolla
- Toyota Prius
- Toyota Prius Prime
Midsize cars
Midsize luxury cars
- Alfa Romeo Giulia
- Audi A3
- Audi A4
- BMW 2 series
- BMW 3 series sedan
- Lexus ES
- Lexus IS
- Volvo S60
- Volvo V60
Large cars
Large luxury car
Small SUVs
- Honda CR-V
- Hyundai Tucson
- Kia Sportage
- Mazda CX-3
- Mazda CX-5
- Mitsubishi Outlander
- Nissan Rogue
- Subaru Forester
- Toyota RAV4
Midsize SUVs
Midsize luxury SUVs
Minivans
Large pickup
More details
One important note: The “vast majority” of winners qualify only when optionally equipped because front crash prevention and acceptable or good headlights aren’t part of their base trims.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has been recognizing vehicles with the Top Safety Pick designation since the 2006 model year and added Top Safety Pick Plus in the 2013 model year.
The organization said it has repeatedly strengthened criteria for both awards to push automakers to speed up safety advances.
