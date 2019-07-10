  • New report: The best deals on used cars under $20,000

    By: Craig Johnson

    Buying a used car in 2019 doesn’t have to be expensive. In fact, there are plenty of vehicles you can get for under $20,000.

    The vehicle search engine iSeeCars.com recently released a list of vehicles available for under $20,000, including everything from full- and mid-size models to compact cars and SUVs.

    A sticker price under that amount is about right for a new driver, recent graduate or anyone looking to save money on a used vehicle.

    The list below shows not only the used vehicle, but its price after three years and depreciation figures.

    iSeeCars Best Used Cars Under $20,000

    Rank Car Avg. 3-Year-Old Used Price % Depreciation Depreciation Compared to Average
    1 Lincoln MKZ $19,855 55.6% 1.4x
    2 Kia Cadenza $19,508 50.2% 1.3x
    3 Ford Fusion Hybrid $14,844 49.7% 1.3x
    4 Chevrolet Impala $17,745 49.4% 1.3x
    5 Kia Optima Hybrid $16,381 49.2% 1.3x
    6 Fiat 500L $13,403 49.1% 1.2x
    7 Ford Taurus $17,587 48.7% 1.2x
    8 Volkswagen Tiguan $16,235 47.7% 1.2x
    9 Fiat 500 $11,469 47.2% 1.2x
    10 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid $16,303 47.0% 1.2x
    Average for Comparably Priced Vehicles 39.3%

    As you can see, many of the best used vehicles under $20,000 are hybrids. iSeeCars.com CEO Phong Ly says there’s a good reason for that.

    “New hybrid vehicles are more expensive than their non-hybrid counterparts with the Kia Optima Hybrid costing an additional $4,303,” Ly says. “However, there isn’t a high demand for these hybrid vehicles, and their steep depreciation brings their resale value close to that of their non-hybrid versions.”

    He says the average price of a three-year-old Fusion Hybrid is only about $200 more than a gasoline-powered Fusion.

    However, iSeeCars.com notes that non-hybrid versions of these vehicles also depreciate at an above-average rate due to the overall decline of sedan market in the United States.

