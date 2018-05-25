The best bug sprays for your skin — and your wallet

Memorial Day weekend it the unofficial start of summer and many of us will be trying to enjoy it in the great outdoors — so an effective bug spray is a must!
Bug sprays to look for this summer
Consumer Reports has tested a variety of bug sprays to determine the most effective. While the test mainly measured how long the spray protected against mosquitoes, it also factored in whether damage was done to other materials the spray might come into contact with. Bonus: The sprays tested were found to be as effective on ticks as the were on mosquitoes!
The ratings chart based on the test results also gives info on price and what the active ingredients are.
Consumer Reports’ top three bug sprays:
- Total Home (CVS brand) Woodland Scent Insect Repellent
- Off! Deep Woods Insect Repellent VIII Dry
- Repel Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent
Top-rated Total Home by CVS also happens to be one of the most cost-friendly choices at $1.17 per ounce.
The number three-ranked Repel is the only one of the “excellent”-ranked repellents that is plant-based. However, the study also suggests that DEET and picaridin are generally the most effective active ingredients.
