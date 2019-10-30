These 8 Retailers Are Hiring For the Holidays

With the 2019 holiday season just around the corner, many stores are going on hiring sprees to add employees to handle the shopping rush. If you’re looking for a new job or just to make some extra money, this is good news for you!

Seasonal jobs can be a great way to earn extra cash during the holidays because they often offer flexible hours. Plus, there are so many retailers hiring that you can be a little more picky and choose the best fit for your situation.

Companies Hiring For the Holidays

Take a look at our list of employers who are hiring and the details below.

Retailers Hiring For the Holidays Retailer Number of Workers Being Hired Dick’s Sporting Goods Up to 8,000 Dollar Tree 25,000+ Gap 5,000 JC Penney 37,000+ Kohl’s 90,000 Macy’s 80,000 Michaels 15,000 Target 130,000

1. Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods is in the midst of hiring up to 8,000 people for the holidays. These seasonal positions come with an up-to-25% off store discount and many other benefits. Interested applicants can apply online at dicks.com/jobs.

2. Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree is hiring more than 25,000 associates this holiday season. In fact, both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores are accepting applications for full- and part-time store managers, assistant store managers, cashiers and stocking associates.

Not only are many positions available, but “there are numerous opportunities for career growth in the organization with more than 35,000 associates promoted into new positions within the past year,” Betty Click, Chief Human Resources Officer, says in a news release.

Applicants can apply online at dollartree.com/careers and familydollar.com/careers.

3. Gap

Gap Inc. is hiring up to 5,000 seasonal associates for several of its brands, including Gap, Old Navy, Janie and Jack, Banana Republic and Athleta stores. A perk of working at Gap Inc. is access to the 50% discount at any of its brands.

Visit this website to find an opportunity near you.

4. JC Penney

JC Penney is hiring in approximately 850 stores. The company has an online map that shows how many people they’re looking to bring on by state. Candidates are encouraged to apply online at jcpcareers.com.

5. Kohl’s

Kohl’s plans to hire up to 90,000 associates as part of a holiday hiring blitz.

In addition, Kohl’s is hiring 7,000 workers for a 135-store “omni power center pilot,” which will support the anticipated increase in digital demand in its stores for the holidays.

If you want to work for Kohl’s, visit KohlsCareers.com/OurJobs to look for open positions.

6. Macy’s

Macy’s is looking to fill roles in stores, call centers, and distribution and fulfillment centers. Here is the breakdown:

30,000 of the 80,000 seasonal positions will be in fulfillment facilities in Goodyear, AZ; Cheshire, CT; Tulsa, OK; Portland, TN; Martinsburg, WV; Sacramento, CA; Houston, TX; Secaucus, NJ; and Joppa, MD.

1,000 positions will be at customer service centers in Mason, OH; Clearwater, FL; and Tempe, AZ.

1,000 positions will be across the United States to support the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Santalands and other holiday events.

You can apply online at macysJOBS.com or bloomingdalesJOBS.com.

7. Michaels

Michaels is hiring around 15,000 seasonal workers in stores as well as in its distribution centers in preparation for the holidays. You can apply online at Michaels.com/storejobs.

8. Target

Target is hiring 125,000 positions in stores and 8,000 positions at distribution and fulfillment centers.

The retailer is planning a two-day hiring event at all stores across the country on November 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, a spokesperson tells Clark.com. At the hiring event, applicants have the opportunity to interview on the spot and possibly get a conditional job offer.

The company is promising competitive wages. The retailer says that “all seasonal hires will receive a minimum starting wage of $13 an hour, which is almost double the federal mandate.”

You can see what jobs are available at corporate.target.com/careers.

Know of any other retailers hiring for the holidays? Let us know in the comments below!

