Job alert: Amazon is hiring and you can work from home

Want to work for Amazon? The online retail giant has just posted openings for virtual customer service associates!
According to the job posting, this is a part-time role that requires a flexible schedule. Associates will work 20-29 hours per week, with additional hours during peak seasons. The customer service center is a 24/7 operation.
The role pays $10 an hour through four weeks of training and increases to $12 per hour when training is successfully completed.
This particular position will start on Monday, April 23. Paid training will take place during the first four weeks of employment from Monday through Thursday. Only applicants who live in the following states will be considered:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
Amazon will provide laptops and headsets for the role, which requires associates to communicate effectively both written and verbally to help customers via phone, email and/or chat.
Read more about the requirements and apply now on Amazon’s website. The job ID is SF180013280.
If this part-time job isn’t for you, read about my experience working from home with Amazon Mechanical Turk. I made more than $15 in one hour by completing small tasks that I found on the platform.
