Job alert: American Express is hiring and you can work from home

Looking for a stay-at-home job? American Express is hiring travel consultants as part of its travel career program!
The job posting indicates that this is an entry-level position that starts with 12 weeks of paid training and a mentoring program. Employees will handle travel requests in Amex’s virtual contact center after they’ve completed training.
Duties will include helping customers book flights, car and hotel travel arrangements for their vacations.
American Express is hiring for work-from-home travel consultant and customer service positions
According to American Express, this is the perfect opportunity for anyone who has a “natural flair for exceptional customer service, an aptitude for learning and a true passion for travel.”
More details
- Title: Travel Consultant/Customer Service – Travel Career Program (Virtual)
- Location: United States
- Schedule: Full-time
- Job ID: 18011425
Candidates must be able to work any shift within the hours of operation, which are Monday through Sunday from 5:30 a.m. to 2:30 am.
No pay rate is listed for this virtual job, but previous full-time customer service positions with American Express have started at $15.73 an hour, plus monthly performance-based incentives.
Don’t expect this job posting to stick around for long! Learn more and apply now on American Express’ website.
