New report: 10 vehicles most likely to last 200,000 miles

If you’re shopping around for a new or used vehicle, finding a reliable set of wheels is probably at the top of your wish list.

According to a new study from the car search engine iSeeCars.com, you should consider an SUV if you want a long-lasting vehicle that can reach 200,000 miles or more.

In fact, the report concluded that seven out of the 10 vehicles most likely to last 200,000 miles are SUVs.

SUVs, cars and pickup trucks that will last 200,000 miles or more!

iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 13.5 million cars sold in 2017 and found the Toyota Sequoia ranked first with 6.6% of its vehicles over 200,000 miles.

At least 2.4% of all of the models on the top 10 list have over 200,000 miles, double the 1.2% average for all models.

“While today’s vehicles have the potential to reach 200,000 miles with proper maintenance and care, certain models are far more likely to achieve that milestone,” said iSeeCars.com CEO Phong Ly. “Five of the seven SUVs on the list are made by domestic automakers, which demonstrates the durability of American SUVs.”

Top 10 longest-lasting vehicles

The three non-SUVs on this list are made by Japanese automakers: the Toyota Tacoma pickup, the Toyota Avalon sedan and the Honda Odyssey minivan.

Longest-lasting cars (no SUVs or pickup trucks)

What happens when trucks and SUVs are taken out of the equation? The rankings for longest-lasting cars include four models from Toyota and two from Honda.

Longest-lasting trucks

iSeeCars.com also looked specifically at which trucks are most likely to reach 200,000 miles. Eight pickups fared better than the average across all vehicle types.

Vehicles most likely to reach 300,000 miles

Think your car can make it well beyond 200,000 miles? Only 0.1% of all vehicles reach 300,000 miles, according to the study.

iSeeCars.com said the Toyota 4Runner, Chevrolet Suburban, Toyota Sequoia, Ford Expedition and Toyota Tacoma were most likely to reach 300,000 miles on the odometer.

