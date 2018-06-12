Recall alert: Salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon sold at grocery stores

Health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak that’s been linked to pre-cut melon.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 60 people have been infected and 31 have been hospitalized after the multi-state outbreak.
RELATED: 3 restaurant menu items you should never order
Salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon: What you need to know
Most of the people who got sick said they ate pre-cut cantaloupe, watermelon or a fruit salad mix purchased from grocery stores.
On June 8, Caito Foods recalled fresh-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fresh-cut fruit medley products that were produced at its facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The recalled products were distributed to eight states and sold at major retailers:
States affected
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Michigan
- Missouri
- North Carolina
- Ohio
Retailers affected
- Costco
- Jay C
- Kroger
- Payless
- Owen’s
- Sprouts
- Trader Joe’s
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods/Amazon
The recalled products were sold in clear, plastic clamshell containers, according to the CDC.
If you have any of these products in your fridge, health officials say you should throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.
If you don’t remember where you bought pre-cut melon, don’t eat it and throw it away!
RELATED: Doctor reveals the 10 foods he never eats
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}