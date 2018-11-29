0 Speed test: Cheap cell phone plan that runs on AT&T's network

Red Pocket Mobile is a low-cost wireless provider that relies on the networks of Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint to provide cheap phone plans!

Red Pocket lets you keep your phone, your number and the network you’re already using.

Red Pocket Mobile speed test on AT&T’s network

For example, if you have service with AT&T and want to switch to Red Pocket, you would choose the GSMA network because that’s the one that uses AT&T.

In the chart below, GSMT is T-Mobile, CDMAS is Sprint and CDMA is Verizon.

I signed up for Red Pocket Mobile with an unlocked Moto G6 phone and chose the GSMA network, which relies on AT&T’s towers. Sign up for Clark’s newsletter to get my full review in mid-December.

In the meantime, I’ve already started to use the service and test the network’s speed.

Using the Speedtest by Ookla app, I tested the download speeds three times and the average was around 20 Mbps. That’s plenty fast! You’ll have no trouble streaming video and browsing the web.

No matter what network you choose, Red Pocket Mobile says 4G LTE is available on all of them.

Red Pocket Mobile’s 30-day prepaid plans start at $10, but I got the $30 plan that includes 5GB of high-speed data before being slowed to 2G speeds.

The cell phone provider sells annual plans through its eBay store. Note that they are frequently discounted.

Although I’m not prepared to share my full review of Red Pocket Mobile yet, I would suggest that you try out a monthly plan before purchasing an annual plan to make sure you like the service.

Have you switched from one of the Big 4 to Red Pocket Mobile? Let me know your experience in the comments below!

If you’re researching ways to lower your cell phone bill, we’ve put together a guide with Team Clark’s best cell phone plans and deals right now!

Clark.com