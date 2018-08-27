0 Williams-Sonoma is hiring for thousands of work-from-home jobs

Williams-Sonoma, the home furnishings and gourmet cookware specialty retailer, is going on a hiring spree and looking for thousands of seasonal customer service associates to work from home.

Clark.com has posted this particular remote job in the past, but it’s back again for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

The website FlexJobs tells us that Williams-Sonoma’s search for stay-at-home workers began earlier this year and will continue into November. The rate of hiring is expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

In all, the company plans to hire about 3,500 seasonal customer service associates, according to FlexJobs.

As a customer service associate, you’ll take inbound calls from customers from all of the company’s brands, including Pottery Barn, West Elm and of course Williams-Sonoma.

Expect to help customers place orders, facilitate returns, locate products and schedule deliveries.

According to the job posting, you’ll be working full-time hours. Schedules are five days a week for a total of 40 hours, likely including one weekend day. There are also opportunities for overtime.

Here are more details about the pay and benefits for this position:

$12/hour

Paid training from home

40% discount on most merchandise

Fun contests, rewards and recognition programs

Eligible for overtime

Here’s the catch: Although this is a remote job, associates may be required to go to a Customer Care Center for certain meetings. You must live within 1.5 hours of the facility to apply.

Take a look at the available openings on Williams-Sonoma’s website:

A computer, high-speed internet, web cam and compatible headset are a few of the other requirements. The company is looking for people who are comfortable using technology.

Learn more about this position and apply now on Williams-Sonoma’s website!

