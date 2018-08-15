  • Work from home: The top 40 companies hiring for flexible jobs in 2018

    By: Mike Timmermann

    Updated:

    If you want to land a work-from-home job but don’t know where to look, FlexJobs is out with a new list that may come in handy.

    The job search site, which is focused on telecommuting jobs — including freelance, flexible and part-time opportunities — has identified the top 40 companies hiring for those kinds of position during the last year.

    These companies are hiring for the most flexible jobs

    What’s a flexible job? It’s a professional-level job that has a telecommuting, flexible schedule, part-time or freelance component.

    Although not all flexible jobs will let you work from home, many of them do. Employers in fields like sales, IT, medical, customer service and education are looking to fill these positions.

    “Companies are competing in a tight labor market, and in order to attract and retain top talent, they need to better meet employees’ expectations about what it means to have a fulfilling and healthy career—and at the top of that list is the desire for work flexibility,” said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. “So we have seen and expect to continue seeing the flexible job marketplace diversify, as companies across all sizes and industries recognize it as a top perk for employees, as well bringing bottom-line benefits to them.”

    Read on to see the list of the top companies (excluding staffing agencies) that recruited the most flexible jobs since July 2017 on FlexJobs…

    1. UnitedHealth Group
    2. Pearson
    3. SAP
    4. Hilton
    5. BAYADA Home Health Care
    6. Aetna
    7. AFIRM
    8. Kaplan
    9. Anthem, Inc.
    10. Leidos
    11. Dahl Consulting
    12. Dell
    13. Carolinas HealthCare System
    14. Humana
    15. Thermo Fisher Scientific
    16. K12
    17. Enterprise Holdings
    18. Salesforce
    19. Grand Canyon University – GCU
    20. American Red Cross
    21. Allergan
    22. RetailData
    23. Wells Fargo
    24. AT&T
    25. PRA Health Sciences
    26. Bon Secours Health System
    27. Amgen
    28. Magellan Health
    29. CVS Health
    30. Sodexo
    31. PAREXEL
    32. Learning Care Group
    33. Xerox
    34. Eagle
    35. Covance
    36. JPMorgan Chase
    37. Appen
    38. Gartner
    39. Fiserv
    40. Johns Hopkins University

    If you’re interested in working for any of the companies on this list, you may want to consider a short-term subscription to FlexJobs, which starts at $14.95 for a month.

    Yes, the service costs a few bucks — but it filters out all of the scam job postings.

    Don’t want to pay the subscription fee? You can visit the official websites of the employers that are hiring and sign up for their newsletters to receive job alerts.

