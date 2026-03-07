If you're considering bathroom renovation because your existing ones look dull or outdated, consider investing in waterproof walls and glass shower doors. Double sinks with water-saving taps and floating vanities are other ways to transform these rooms in your home from drab to fab.

While a bathroom makeover will cost you money, it can be a worthy investment if it enhances comfort, boosts aesthetics, and improves functionality.

As NerdWallet points out, the increase in home value that results from bathroom remodeling lets you recoup up to around 80% of what you spend on it. By familiarizing yourself with which additions or upgrades offer the best bang for your buck, you can make savvier, more informed project decisions.

What Is a Realistic Budget for a Bathroom Renovation?

Setting a "realistic" budget for your bathroom renovation project hinges on many factors, including:

The most you can afford to shell out on bathroom upgrades

The scope of the work

The size of the room

The quality of the materials

If you plan to do it all yourself

If you're outsourcing work (some or all) to professional bathroom remodel contractors

The labor costs in your area

You can determine how much to expect for your bathroom improvement project by researching what other homeowners like you have spent on their renovations.

Financial services company SoFi says a minor bathroom renovation costs between $3,000 and $10,000. A moderate project can range from $10,000 to $20,000, while it's $25,000 to $80,000 for a complete overhaul.

What to Avoid When Renovating a Bathroom?

Overestimating your budget and underestimating potential costs are some of the biggest mistakes you'd want to avoid during bathroom renovation. Both can result in financial setbacks, forcing you to:

Spend more than what you've saved up for or allotted for the project

Skimp on the rest of the materials and labor you still need to pay for

Delay or cancel the rest of the project

Another big mistake is overestimating your DIY capabilities. Be honest and realistic about what you can do, your knowledge, and the extent of the renovation project you can complete within your timeline.

If you're unsure whether to DIY or outsource some or all of it, reach out to a professional bathroom remodel service. Many companies now offer free design consultations, allowing you to see what your "new" bathroom would look like before you pay, as explained by this ultimate guide to bathroom remodeling.

What Bathroom Renovation Ideas Can Transform It From Drab to Fab?

Your bathroom should be a space that provides a comfortable, calming, and safe retreat, not just a dim, dingy space where you shower, shave, or brush your teeth. "Create" this oasis by elevating your bathroom with the following ideas for upgrades and additions.

Waterproof Walls

Waterproof wall systems can give your bathroom a sleek, modern, and high-end look. With their waterproof properties, you can say goodbye to tiresome, back-breaking scrubwork that you'd otherwise have to do if you went with traditional tile.

Waterproof walls can also transform your bathroom into a low-maintenance sanctuary by reducing the risk of water and mold damage. By preventing moisture from affecting underlying structures, they can help increase the lifespan of your bathroom components.

Curbless Showers With Glass Doors

With a curbless, glass-doored shower, you can elevate your bathroom's safety by eliminating the need for a step-up ledge or threshold curb. It can be particularly beneficial for households with aging adults, as it:

Removes a potential trip-and-fall hazard

Reduces the physical strain of having to balance while lifting the legs to enter the shower area

Increases accessibility by providing ease of access to walkers and wheelchairs

At the same time, the shower glass door and enclosure can make the bathroom appear brighter, larger, more modern, and stylish.

Double Sinks With Water-Saving Taps

Double sinks are excellent home additions for households whose members share a bathroom (e.g., a significant other or sibling). They allow multiple people to use the sinks at the same time.

However, these sinks aren't just convenient and functional; they also look snazzy and provide organizational and storage solutions (via undersink cabinets). You can even get them installed with water-saving taps.

Water-saving taps include products that bear the WaterSense label. According to the U.S. EPA, they produce a maximum of 1.5 gpm (gallons per minute), allowing them to cut water flow by at least 30% without compromising performance.

Floating Vanities

By making your vanities look like they're floating, you can make your bathroom feel:

Airier

Bigger

More luxurious

Modern

Floating storage solutions give off the feeling that a space is more open, as their design and layout lift them off the floor. The floor visibly extends to the wall, which then creates an uninterrupted visual effect that makes things look more spacious.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Makes a Bathroom Look Outdated?

Small tiles that look dirty because of their stained grout, ornate tile countertops, and popcorn ceilings can make any bathroom look out of date. Old wallpaper, particularly wall coverings that feature floral designs or busy patterns, can also age a space.

Components and elements that are visibly worn out and tired (e.g., rusty fixtures, discolored toilets, dim lighting, and peeling laminate) can have the same negative impact. If any of them are present in your existing bathroom, consider replacing them during your renovation project.

Do You Need Permits for a Bathroom Renovation Project?

If you're only doing simple, visible updates, such as installing new floating vanities that don't require moving pipes or replacing leaky or rusty taps, then no, you likely won't need to get a permit from your local government.

What you'll need a permit for are projects that will involve significant alterations to your bathroom's structure, electrical, or plumbing systems. Examples include installing (not replacing) new double sinks or toilets and adding new plumbing lines.

Consider These Drab-to-Fab Bathroom Renovation Ideas

By turning the bathroom renovation ideas you've learned in this guide into reality, you can turn this room into a personal, relaxing oasis where you can enjoy some self-care. Whether it's getting waterproof walls, curbless, glass showers, or floating vanities, you can transform this space from drab to fab.

