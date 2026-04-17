If you're an educator in school or a workforce trainer and are wondering why you should use videos as part of your electronic learning (e-learning) program, know that research has shown they can boost learners' engagement, understanding, and knowledge retention.

Given their potential benefits, it's no wonder that videos as a digital learning medium have become commonplace in classrooms across the United States. Research.com, for instance, cites data from Gallup and Google showing that 91% of U.S. classrooms use educational videos.

If you take the time to recognize how and why educational videos for schools and online education classes promote better learning, you can turn "passive" students into active, engaged learners.

What Does Electronic Learning Mean?

Also referred to as "e-learning" for short, electronic learning is a form of education and training in which digital technologies and the Internet are the primary modes of delivery. It allows learners to access the educational or training materials they need via:

Desktop computers

Laptops

Mobile devices (e.g., tablets and smartphones)

What Are the Primary Types of E-Learning?

There are two primary types of e-learning: synchronous and asynchronous. Synchronous refers to live, instructor-led classes. In these environments, students learn in a virtual classroom.

Asynchronous e-learning, on the other hand, involves pre-recorded videos. They provide learners the ability to replay the recordings as many times as needed. In most cases, the videos are also available 24/7 on demand, as needed.

Professional videos in e-learning can be particularly useful for complex subjects and those that require demonstrations, strong visual aids, or step-by-step breakdowns. A few examples include:

Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)

Technical skills

Languages

History

Arts

Even better is that you can have your educational videos professionally planned, designed, shot, and edited, as explained by this page exploring Anytime Picture video production in Miami.

Why Should Educators Consider Using Videos for Electronic Learning?

Educators like yourself should consider using videos for electronic learning because they can improve engagement among learners. The more engaged they are, the more likely they are to pay attention and learn, increasing their understanding and knowledge retention.

Improve Engagement

Educational videos in electronic learning can help improve engagement among students because they stimulate the visual and auditory senses. They can help learners better visualize complex topics and break difficult subject matters into more digestible microlearning segments.

A study published in the National Library of Medicine, for instance, noted how videos may have particular value when used in biology classes. Learners may find them more engaging.

Increase Understanding

With videos, educators can help students have a clearer picture of difficult-to-visualize or abstract phenomena, helping them better understand the subject. An example is using animation in science classes to explain how medicines and vaccines work or how pathogens cause diseases.

Many subjects, particularly those under STEM, use many complex terms and unfamiliar text structures. They also feature numerous abstract ideas, such as:

Scales (e.g., subatomic, planetary, galactic, and cosmic)

Invisible forces (gravity, magnetic attraction, static electricity, and dark matter)

Microscopic structures (e.g., cells, microorganisms, tissues, and nanomaterials)

As explained by a study published in Science Direct, instructional videos help educators give learners a platform to learn about such concepts through oral and visual representations. It can help students focus their attention (as videos are engaging) and organize what they learn better because of their improved understanding of the topic.

Enhance Knowledge Retention

Instructional videos can augment knowledge retention by leveraging the dual-coding theory of combining visual and auditory information for better long-term memory storage.

Videos can also help improve recall, as students can learn at their own pace via pausing and rewatching. They can pause to reflect on what they just learned or rewatch to help with memorization.

The engaging elements of educational videos also play a role in how they help learners retain knowledge. The more interesting a video is, the more likely its viewers are to recall its content.

Depending on the subject matter, educators can incorporate outside-the-box elements to make videos even more impactful. They can add humor, storytelling, or pop culture references (whenever appropriate) for students to better connect with the topic and remember what they learn.

Research also backs the effectiveness of educational videos in enhancing learning outcomes. An article published on PubMed Central concluded that there's a link between educational videos and improved learning, retention, and engagement in students taking undergraduate pharmacology education.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Is Better, In-Person or Electronic Learning?

There's no "universally better" choice between in-person learning and online education. The "best" choice is subjective and depends on a learner's individual needs and preferences.

Students who work well in a collaborative, structured space and require hands-on training may do better if they're in an in-person learning environment. They may also learn more about collaboration and teamwork in in-person settings.

On the other hand, e-learning may be more ideal for learners who need accessibility and flexibility to accommodate busy schedules. It can be more suitable for students who wish to learn at their own pace. In many cases, e-learning platforms also have lower tuition fees.

In either scenario, professional videos can serve as a critical learning aid, providing educators with a visual and auditory tool to present their lectures in a more engaging manner.

Are There Any Disadvantages to Electronic Learning?

Electronic learning can benefit many students, particularly those who need flexible schedules (e.g., working students or distant learners in a different time zone). However, they're not for everyone, and they're not always applicable to social learners.

Unlike in-person settings where learners can socialize and are in the physical presence of others, e-learning environments are "virtual." Asynchronous online learning platforms also have little social interaction involved, as students learn through pre-recorded videos, not live-streamed ones.

Investing in High-Quality Videos for Improved Learning

From boosting engagement to enhancing understanding, these are some of the top reasons educators should use videos for electronic learning. With professional and highly engaging videos, learners are more likely to understand their lectures better and improve their knowledge retention.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.