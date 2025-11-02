One of the things you, as a homeowner, need to know about having an old furnace is how to tell when you need to get it fixed vs. replaced, which you can often determine based on its age. Your system's repair history and current replacement cost are also crucial factors.

If it's over ten years old, has seen costly repairs, and you need to get it fixed for a price half that of a new unit, a replacement may be better. If it's relatively "young," however, and has performed well without major breakdowns, repairing it may be more practical.

By recognizing the signs of furnace trouble and knowing when to fix or replace it, you can keep your home comfortable. It's also for your safety, given that faulty heating equipment can lead to dangerous situations, such as carbon monoxide (CO) leaks.

As the National Library of Medicine explains, over 40,000 cases of CO toxicity lead to emergency department visits.

When Is a Furnace Considered Old?

A furnace typically becomes "old" when it's over 15 years old.

Some systems can last longer, particularly if they undergo routine furnace maintenance and proper care. However, they can still experience a significant reduction in their efficiency over time. The older they get, the more prone they become to frequent repairs and safety issues, too.

What Is the Lifespan of a Furnace?

According to the Inter­national Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI), furnaces have a typical lifespan of 15 to 25 years. Aside from regular and comprehensive maintenance, several other factors can influence their longevity, including:

The quality of the installation

Environmental conditions

Usage patterns

What Is the Average Cost to Replace a Furnace?

The cost to replace an old furnace depends on factors like the size and type of new equipment you want (e.g., gas vs. electric vs. oil). The new system's energy efficiency rating, how complex the project is (e.g., if your old furnace is difficult to remove), and the labor costs in your area are also significant variables in your total costs.

As a basic guideline, though, you can expect the average cost of a furnace replacement to be around $4,745, with the typical range being $2,500 to $6,990, according to The Spruce.

Why Should You Never Delay Furnace Repairs or Replacement?

You shouldn't wait until your current heating system dies completely before you decide to repair or replace it. Not having a working furnace can lead to more than just comfort issues.

Aside from potential gas leaks, a malfunctioning furnace can also cause house fires or, at the very least, fail to work when you need it the most (think middle of a snowy night).

Repair vs. Replace Furnace: How Can You Tell Which One You Need?

If you live somewhere that gets cold or snowy, it's all the more reason to schedule a pre-season old furnace inspection to ensure it can withstand the heating season. A highly experienced, reputable HVAC professional can give you expert insight into when repairing vs. replacing a furnace makes the most sense.

Some signs of when to replace furnace units and that doing so may be more cost-effective in the long run, include:

Your furnace has reached the second half of its estimated lifespan (e.g., it's over 10 years old, and its estimated useful service life is 20 years)

It has seen frequent repairs that are also becoming more expensive

The system has increasingly been short-cycling (turning on and off)

You have a cracked furnace heat exchanger

The number of hot and cold spots in your home is increasing

There are visible signs of physical damage in your furnace

You're spending more and more on heating bills

If you experience one or more of those indications, schedule an inspection ASAP. The sooner you do, the sooner you can determine if you need a new system, and if so, prepare for the cost of the replacement.

Is It Cheaper to Fix a Furnace or Replace It?

It depends. If the problem is minor, such as a dirty air filter that needs replacing or a gas valve that only requires clearing, it's cheaper to get it repaired than to replace the entire system.

If the problem impacts a primary component, however, and your old furnace has also been through a lot already (e.g., it has broken down several times in the past few years), a replacement may be a more cost-effective, practical solution. An example is a heat exchanger, which is typically the most expensive furnace part.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is There a Best Time to Get Furnace Repairs or Replacement?

The best time to get your furnace fixed or replaced from a financial standpoint is during off-peak or shoulder seasons (late spring to early fall). During these times, the demand for heating services and products is lower. You may be able to get "early bird" deals on new equipment and replacement services.

Is It Okay to Delay Service if Your Furnace Is Malfunctioning?

If you're not going to use the furnace and will have the problem addressed before you turn it back on, it may be okay. An example is if you're going away on a short holiday. In this case, you can schedule the repair or replacement on the day you return.

In most other situations, delaying service isn't wise, particularly if the problem can pose safety risks (e.g., gas leaks). If you have a cracked heat exchanger, for instance, you should have it repaired or get a furnace replacement ASAP to avoid dangerous situations.

Can You Replace the Furnace Yourself?

While most places in the U.S. don't prohibit homeowners from replacing their own home furnaces, it's still not a good idea to DIY this project. Furnace replacements are complex, which is why it's best to delegate this job to the professionals.

Installation mistakes can lead to system inefficiencies or even dangerous gas-related issues.

Get Your Old Furnace Fixed or Replaced Without Delay

Whether you need to fix or replace your old furnace, the most crucial thing here is not to delay professional service. By having your heating system inspected, fixed, or replaced as soon as possible, you can worry less about it breaking down in the middle of winter or causing dangerous leaks.

Check out the rest of our news platform for more informative guides and local news.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.