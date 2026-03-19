If you or a loved one has one or more chronic diseases, you'll feel relieved to know that today's healthcare practitioners can better manage them through proactive, patient-centered strategies rather than reactive, "sick care" approaches. Nowadays, they use technology, education, and multi-disciplinary collaboration to improve and save lives.

Improving health outcomes through better techniques is now more crucial than ever, given the rising incidence and prevalence rates of chronic disease. WRAL.com, for instance, wrote that 50% of Americans had at least one chronic condition in 2010. It has since risen to 75% in recent years.

By understanding how modern doctors are innovating healthcare practices, you, as a patient, can take a more active, empowered role in collaborating with them to manage your health.

What Are Chronic Diseases?

Chronic diseases are health problems that last for a long time.

Within the U.S. CDC's definition of the term, they include conditions that persist for one year or more. They also require ongoing medical support and attention or limit activities of daily living (ADLs). They're the leading cause of illness, disability, and mortality in the U.S.

What Are the Most Common Chronic Diseases in the U.S.?

According to the National Academy of Medicine, chronic diseases specifically affect six in ten American adults. Four in ten adults even live with two or more. The organization further notes that as of 2025, the most common of these ailments afflicting Americans include:

Coronary heart disease

Stroke

Cancer

Type 2 diabetes

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Asthma

Alzheimer's disease

Hypertension (high blood pressure)

Chronic kidney disease

Americans living with more than one chronic disease usually have two or more of the above conditions. They may, for instance, be living with diabetes and hypertension.

How Are Today's Doctors Helping Patients With Chronic Diseases Live Better?

Today's healthcare professionals are helping improve chronic disease treatment outcomes and bettering the lives of patients by moving away from a reactive approach. Instead, they now gear more toward a proactive, even preventive strategy.

Modern practitioners are also using technological innovations for remote patient consultations, monitoring, and education. They also rely on tech to collaborate better and more efficiently with other healthcare professionals.

Shifting Toward Proactive or Preventive Strategies

Nowadays, managing chronic illnesses is no longer just about treating symptoms (the "sick care approach"); it's more about proactive prevention and early intervention. Many of today's doctors don't want to act only after symptoms appear; they'd rather:

Identify risks early on

Determine any applicable interventions

Incorporate early intervention into treatment and management plans

Prevent complications through early detection

A concrete example of proactive prevention and early intervention is recommending new patients with a family history of diabetes to undergo diabetes screening. By doing so, doctors can determine if their patients have prediabetes.

According to the American Diabetes Association, prediabetes affects over 115 million Americans. However, as many as eight in ten aren't aware they have it.

If caught early, however, prediabetes is reversible. By undergoing early treatment and intervention, patients may not have to see it progress to type 2 diabetes.

Using Innovative Technology

From detecting early warning signs to providing personalized, continuous care and increasing medication adherence despite patients being afar, all these are possible thanks to remote patient monitoring for healthcare providers.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a system that uses connected or "smart" digital devices to collect and relay patients' physiological data to their healthcare providers in real time. Examples of information these technologies gather and transmit include:

Blood pressure

Weight

Glucose levels

Oxygen saturation

Heart rate and rhythm

Temperature

Lung function and breathing

More doctors are also adopting telehealth. It allows them to provide virtual consultations with patients.

Physicians use digital check-ups to educate and spread awareness, too. They also encourage patients to use health and wellness apps so they can self-track their health metrics.

Improving Collaborations With Other Healthcare Professionals

Doctors nowadays recognize the value of leveraging their combined expertise to provide patients with better, more consistent, and more personalized care. Examples of healthcare professionals who often collaborate, not just in person but also through technological platforms, include:

Specialists (e.g., cardiologists for heart health, geriatricians for older adults, and endocrinologists for metabolic wellness)

Nurses and nursing assistants

Pharmacists

Dietitians

Through their combined knowledge and expertise, their collaborations can help reduce the risk of medication errors, hospitalizations, and chronic stress among patients.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Factors Make People More Likely to Develop Chronic Diseases?

Many chronic diseases share similar risk factors, which are variables that can increase a person's chances of developing an illness or condition. They include modifiable lifestyle behaviors.

Tobacco use and excessive alcohol consumption are examples of modifiable risk factors. They're a contributing or causative factor behind some of the most severe chronic diseases, particularly head and neck cancers, according to a study published in PubMed Central.

A lack of physical activity and poor nutrition are other variables that can increase one's risk of developing chronic diseases. They can make people more likely to acquire type 2 diabetes and heart disease, for instance. According to MedlinePlus, leading an inactive lifestyle can even raise one's risk of premature death.

Are All Common Chronic Diseases Preventable?

No. Although many chronic diseases can stem from modifiable risk factors, they (and many others) have non-modifiable risk factors, such as aging and genetics.

It's critical to note, though, that while you can't control your age or genes, you can still reduce your risks by focusing on modifiable factors. Start by breaking bad habits and adopting healthier ones.

You should, for instance, exercise or move more and quit smoking. Minimizing intake of alcohol and focusing on a healthier, more nutritious diet can also help minimize your odds of developing chronic ailments like heart disease or diabetes.

Collaborate With Your Healthcare Team for Better Chronic Disease Management

Thanks to proactive, preventive strategies, remote monitoring, and virtual consultations, today's healthcare professionals are helping patients with chronic diseases live better and healthier.

If you or a loved one has a long-term condition, too, it's time to collaborate with your team of healthcare experts. They'll use the same enhanced techniques and innovative technologies to do the same for you.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.