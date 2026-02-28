From unrealistic expectations to hypersensitivity and verbal abuse, these are among the early red flags of abusive behavior. You should also beware a person who shows cruelty to animals or children and has rigid views on gender roles.

Most importantly, be careful about going out with someone with a history of domestic violence, whether it's physical abuse or emotional abuse.

As hard as the truth is, it's an immutable fact that abuse, which can take the form of physical violence, rape, or stalking, is highly prevalent. As noted by the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 29% of women and 10% of men have experienced abusive behaviors at the hands of an intimate partner.

What Is the Definition of Abusive Behavior?

The term "abusive behavior" refers to repetitive actions that a reasonable person would consider:

Hostile

Offensive

Humiliating

Oppressive

Abusive conduct can occur in work, educational, and domestic or romantic relationship settings. In a violent relationship with an abusive partner, the abuse can be verbal, physical, mental, and even electronic.

What Are the Signs of an Abusive Person?

Identifying the red flags of abusive behavior is crucial because it can help prevent your situation from escalating and becoming dangerous, even life-threatening. Remember: domestic abuse kills.

As UN Women points out, in 2024 alone, about 50,000 women and girls worldwide died due to intimate partners or other family members.

Unrealistic Expectations

Abusers may tell their partners that they expect something out of them that people in healthy relationships won't demand from each other.

An example is when an abuser repeatedly tells their partner something like "you're the only one who loves me and can help me." Another is threatening to harm themselves if their partners leave.

Being Hypersensitive

Abusers can be highly sensitive about themselves, particularly if they perceive statements as a criticism against them. They may react with resentment or anger to comments that people in healthy relationships won't find hurtful.

An abuser, for instance, may burst into tears or shout about not having time to make dinner, even if you weren't having a go at them. They may do things like this to gain more control over you (such as you fearing their outbursts, so you just do what they want).

Committing Verbal Abuse

Verbal abuse is one of the most accessible types of abuse, as there's no physical weapon needed, and it doesn't leave scars or physical manifestations. Unfortunately, it can be a precursor to physical abuse or violence, and over time, it can destroy a victim's self-esteem.

Verbal abuse can include the following actions against victims:

Cursing or cussing

Calling them rude names

Mocking them

Threatening them

Belittling them with sarcastic comments, particularly about insecurities the victim has mentioned to the abuser

Abusers may also say hurtful things like, "I'm the only one who even wants to deal with you. No one else will love you and want to be with you."

Cruelty to Animals or Children

Cruelty to living beings, whether animals or children, is a particularly alarming red flag of abusive behavior. They may show severe impatience toward animals and kids, lay a hand on them, or, in some cases, show indifference to an animal or child that's obviously suffering or in pain.

Such conduct is often indicative of how an abuser will treat their partner.

Possessing Rigid Views on Gender Roles

Many abusers tend to have strict and outdated views on how their partners should behave based on traditional (and societal) gender roles. Their perceptions and beliefs, unfortunately, are almost always oppressive and designed to keep victims subservient.

Examples include having perceptions that married women should stay at home, be subservient "housewives," and no longer think about having a career.

History of Violence

Perhaps the most telling and predictive sign of future abusive behavior is having a history of violence. People who've been abusive in their previous relationships may continue being abusive unless they've undergone or are undergoing active and effective intervention.

What Should You Do if You Find Yourself in an Abusive Relationship?

If you're suffering from abuse, the first step is to make the firm decision to leave.

You should also come up with a safety and emergency escape plan while you're still in the decision-making process. It should include:

Establishing your abuser's red flags (so you can avoid them before they become violent or explode in anger).

Designating a safe area in the house (such as a room with a phone or a window where you can exit from).

Having an emergency kit (a bag with spare clothes, cash, emergency contact numbers, a copy of the car keys, and crucial documents).

If your life is in danger, speak to the authorities. A legal professional can also help you file a civil court order against your abuser, as explained by this injunction and restraining order lawyer in Sanford, FL. A restraining order can protect you from your abuser's harassment, threats, or violence.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does Physical Abuse Entail?

Physical abuse is when abusers show or use physical strength to intimidate, control, coerce, and cower their partners. They may throw things at their partner, grab, shake, shove, or push their partner, pull their partner's hair, or even hit, punch, or kick their partner.

What Is Psychological or Mental Violence?

Psychological or mental violence can be verbal. It may include making extremely mean, derogatory, or demeaning statements meant to put down the victim and rob them of their self-esteem.

It can also be a "silent treatment," in which the abuser completely ignores the victim to mess with their feelings and mental well-being.

What Are Other Types of Abuse?

There's sexual abuse, in which the abuser forces their partner to have sexual intercourse. In some cases, abusers may also commit financial or economic abuse, such as by depriving the victim of any financial resources to make them completely dependent on the abuser.

Never Tolerate Abusive Behavior

Having unrealistic expectations, being hypersensitive, showing cruelty to kids and animals, and having a history of violence are all red flags indicating abusive behavior.

If the person you're dating or are in a relationship with does any of this, please consider leaving. Don't wait for things to escalate and become deadly.

Find more wellness, lifestyle, and legal guides by exploring our news platform's other informative reads and top stories.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.