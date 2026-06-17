A typical corporation will cover its behind, particularly after a major work tragedy, which is why an incident investigation led by a third-party contractor and a compliance process created by governing organizations like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) should happen immediately. A press release can protect a company's reputation, but an investigation backtracks what happened step-by-step, gathers real witness accounts, and exposes failures in workplace safety. Considering the immediate human and community toll from life-threatening and sometimes career-ending injuries or fatalities, the emotional impact on affected families, and proving legal liability for proper compensation, an unbiased review is needed to get the full story.

Per Employers.com, 90% of work accidents result in breakdowns in policies and procedures. That's why proactive communication and consistent steps to prevent tragedies and thoughtful strategic follow-up are a must to get to the root cause. Regardless of the company's bottom line, take the time to train people, maintain equipment, and review compliance guidelines.

What Industries Are Most Prone to Workplace Tragedies?

Most workplace fatalities occur in labor-intensive industrial manufacturing industries. These jobs include:

Construction

Transportation and warehousing

Manufacturing

Agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting

Per the Tony Mazzocchi Center, 2022 data concluded that the fatality rate for Black workers was the highest it had been in 15 years on such high-risk jobs.

What Goes Into a Forensic Incident Investigation?

The basis of forensic engineering in workplace incident investigation is to find the root cause and timeline of the event. It may involve a physical fatality in high-risk industries or a data breach in lower-risk areas, like offices.

As an impartial investigator conducts accident reconstruction, they must identify the scope of the incident and secure the environment. Doing so prevents evidence tampering or destruction. They may have to evaluate structural failures, such as poorly operating machines and equipment malfunctions.

They review maintenance records and surveillance footage to see operating conditions at the time of the incident. A review of operational practices and past errors that may have led to the tragedy is also admissible.

Issues such as extreme production pressures by management that may have led to operator error, fatigue, or lack of training also matter.

While uncovering systematic failures during Litigation & Catastrophic Incident Investigation, they can determine whether OSHA compliance, routine maintenance schedules, and other safety protocols were in place. The point is to collect court-admissible proof that corporate stakeholders cannot retroactively alter.

The Value of Expert Witness Testimony

Whoever witnessed the event can give a first-person account of what happened before, during, and afterward. Expert witnesses translate and clarify evidence that breaks down design flaws and can validate previous ongoing issues at the company.

During an industrial accident investigation, witnesses can speak about whether the duty of care in maintaining equipment, training, and procedures was taken as required. For example, they can confirm whether they received the necessary training for their position or if it was customary to be thrown on the job. Do people get proper breaks or pressured into mandatory overtime to drive a vehicle or operate another hazardous machine?

How Are Black Workers Affected?

Historically, Black workers have been overrepresented in heavily physically demanding roles in blue-collar industries. They also face higher scrutiny for human error, combined with lower pay for the same job as other groups, making objective incident investigation after an incident even more necessary.

When a 2017 study by Seabury, Terp, and Boden for Author Manuscript compared the prevalence of work-related injuries and disabilities by age and race, the rate for all minority groups ages 50-64 was much higher than that for white workers. However, the rate for older Black workers showed the highest disparity at 4.4% compared to 2.5 for older white workers.

This same study also showed a higher proportion of non-Hispanic black and Hispanic workers and a smaller proportion of Asian workers employed in high-risk occupations.

A later 2025 analysis of California workers' compensation claims by Dworsky, Boden, and Chase for JAMA Health Forum concluded that Black non-Hispanic workers experienced lost-time injury rates at 74% compared with White non-Hispanic workers.

Why Are Corporate Statements After Workplace Tragedies Often Problematic?

Quite frankly, corporate statements after workplace tragic incidents usually prioritize legal liability over genuine empathy or sympathy over losing a so-called valued employee. A related press release may seem cold since it's usually a way to minimize the company's culpability and protect against financial and reputational damage.

The use of passive voice can shift blame to the deceased, which can make an already emotionally devastating situation for loved ones left behind even more heartbreaking. They also forget that other coworkers, particularly those who witnessed what happened, and the local community are affected.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are 5 Examples of Unsafe Acts in the Workplace?

Don't forget to wear personal protective equipment PPE and do so correctly. Proper gear may include everything from hard hats to breathing equipment on a construction site or any area where you're operating around toxic fumes and biohazards like blood.

From machine guards to interlock devices, never intentionally remove safety guards. Defective equipment can result in serious injuries, especially when using it for things they're not designed for.

Never operate any vehicle, whether it's a truck or farming tractor, while distracted or intoxicated; save mobile calls for later. You should be alert and well-rested so you can quickly react as needed. Avoid rushing or taking shortcuts when performing dangerous actions, as skipping safety checklists and avoiding proper lockout/tagout procedures can have negative consequences.

Why Is Proper Reporting of Workplace Incidents Important?

Reporting workplace injuries ensures the injured person receives compensation benefits. Doing so can help them recover lost wages and medical expenses to heal in peace.

It's important to document everything that happened as quickly as possible to avoid any issues with the company meeting this demand; so, immediately see a doctor even if you don't feel pain (yet).

Forensic Work Is Valuable for Dangerous Jobs

Conducting a professional incident investigation after a tragedy must be done carefully and impartially. An outside investigator follows a thorough process under governing compliance to ensure corporations don't escape responsibility. Otherwise, overrepresented and overwatched workers, such as many Black employees in high-risk positions, who are injured or killed, may not receive the justice they deserve.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.