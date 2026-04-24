When comparing a car shipping cost to driving across the country, some factors to consider are vehicle wear and tear, time, convenience, risk, and flexibility.

If you are planning a long-distance move from one end of the country to another, or maybe even to another country altogether (like Canada or Mexico), you might be wondering if it would be easier to ship your car rather than drive across the country. Road trip, anyone?

Even though you would like a straightforward answer, it isn't as simple as that.

Many factors are coming into play when shipping a car (even though it can be a very simple option for some); it might not be the best option for all.

What Is the Typical Cost of Car Shipping?

Even though car shipping costs vary across the country, they usually range from $1,000 to $1,500 for cross-country moves using standard open carriers. Of course, if you have a more expensive car or you want a closed carrier, the costs will rise proportionally.

Distance and timing also affect the cost of car shipping. When shipping a car outside the country, due to customs fees and other additional fees, the costs will increase as well.

The best thing to do here is to contact a long distance auto transport company and ask them for their quotes directly. They will be able to give an exact idea of costs, and you can make your decision accordingly.

What Is the Typical Cost When You Drive Across the Country?

When you decide to drive across the country, the costs are quite different. Fuel is the most obvious expense, usually ranging from $300 to $500 depending on gas prices and vehicle efficiency.

Unfortunately, due to the various economic and political issues around the world, fuel costs are going to increase exponentially as time goes on. That needs to be accounted for.

You also need to add the costs of:

Lodging

Meals

Tolls

Incidental expenses

All of these costs can add up to $1,400 or more, depending on distances and how many people are travelling in your party. Again, you will have to do your calculations on your own to figure out which option is best for you.

Always overestimate costs on each of these buckets, as you will probably end up spending more than expected.

Vehicle Wear and Tear

A cross-country drive can add thousands of miles to your car, accelerating depreciation and increasing the likelihood of maintenance issues. Oil changes, tire wear, and long-term value loss are rarely considered in initial calculations, but they can add hundreds of dollars in indirect costs.

If you have a car that is an antique or a vintage, and/or has a lot of miles on it already, it might be a better idea not to drive it across the country.

Time

With a busy schedule and the necessity to get back to work, it might be harder for you to spend the few days necessary to drive your car across the country.

Driving across the country typically takes several days, requiring time off work or school and extended travel fatigue. Shipping a car, by contrast, allows you to fly to your destination in a matter of hours. For many people, the value of saving several days of travel outweighs the potential cost difference.

Convenience and Risk

When trudging across the country with several children in tow, it might be more convenient for you to ship your car and take a flight across yourself. It's just not worth the additional hassle.

If your children are old enough and the road trip sounds like a good idea, then you might want to take the risk and just go for it.

Weather conditions, road hazards, and the possibility of breakdowns all introduce uncertainty. Shipping eliminates these risks, as your vehicle is transported by professionals while you avoid the strain of the journey.

Flexibility

Car shipping costs can vary widely depending on timing, demand, and service level. For example, choosing open transport and flexible pickup dates can significantly reduce costs, while expedited or enclosed shipping can increase them.

Driving costs vary as well, depending on fuel costs. Consider the circumstances you are in, and make your decision accordingly. What works for one family will not work for another.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the Car Shipping Company Handle Antique Cars With Care?

Absolutely! These car transport companies have lots of experience handling vehicles of all kinds.

They will be well aware of how to ensure that your antique car is moved from one spot to another with the utmost care. Also, you will be required to get additional insurance on certain expensive cars, so that you can protect yourself from any damage, if it does happen due to inclement weather or other such circumstances.

Can Road Trips Work With Pets?

Yes, they can, but you have to prepare yourself for a slower trip. You will have to stop every few hours to ensure they can stretch their legs, pee, or poop. Also, you will want to ensure you carry all their food, water, and other such necessities.

It's worth it, though, to take your pet on the road trip, as making such memories with them and your loved ones will last a lifetime.

If you have an anxious pet or one that isn't good with long-distance road trips, then it might be a better idea to take them on the flight that is shorter, so you can reduce the time they spend being anxious.

Drive Across the Country or Ship a Car?

Now that you have all the costing information on both of these options, you can decide whether you should drive across the country or ship a car.

Of course, there's no one perfect option for everyone. Driving may save money upfront, especially for shorter moves, but shipping offers convenience, time savings, and reduced vehicle stress. The best choice comes down to your budget, schedule, and priorities.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.