The new "magic number" Americans are targeting for their retirement savings has surged to $1.46 million in 2026.

An article from Investment News cited a new study explaining the increase, which reflects a 15% hike from the previous year and represents a $200,000 surge. Unfortunately, 46% of poll participants also said they don't expect to be financially prepared once they retire.

The new magic number doesn't apply to everyone, but it's a helpful guide for retirement planning, which you should start at an early age. If you familiarize yourself with investment advice for retirement now, you'll realize why you'd want to start saving up as soon as possible.

What Do Retirement Savings Mean?

The term "retirement savings" refers to funds you save up, invest, and accumulate during your working years and will use specifically as a financial security and source of income once you stop working.

Specific retirement savings accounts offer tax advantages like tax-free withdrawals or pre-tax contributions. They make for an ideal medium for savers who wish to maximize their savings, helping them with things like paying for healthcare in retirement and covering daily living expenses.

The more money you put toward your retirement savings, the more likely you are to achieve your desired retirement lifestyle as your paychecks cease.

How Many People Have at Least $1,000,000 in Retirement Savings?

If you thought the answer is the "top 1%," you're not far off.

Investopedia reveals that only 3.2% of Americans have at least $1 million in their retirement accounts. Households between 65 and 74 have an average retirement savings of $609,000. Concerningly, the median savings amount is only around $200,000.

Is the New 2026 Million-Dollar Magic Number for Retirement Savings a Must?

As a post from USA Today explains, few retirement planners will recommend saving up at least $1.46 million to make ends meet while in retirement, as most people retire with savings far from $1 million. It also noted that many retire comfortably with just their Social Security income.

Still, there are many benefits of saving up as much as you can and using a million-dollar magic number as your goal.

Buffer Against Rising Healthcare Costs

The U.S. has among the highest health costs, and they keep rising each year.

Online information hub Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, for instance, notes that the expected health spending by 2033 will reach $8.6 trillion. It also notes that from 2028 to 2033, the per capita spending growth would see an average annual rate increase of 4.8%.

Unless you have enough retirement funds or a sizeable health savings account (HSA), you could find yourself in a severe financial pinch due to increasing healthcare needs.

Protection Against Inflation

The sooner you start saving up and investing as part of your retirement planning, the more time you give your money to grow before you retire. Your savings can grow through compound interest, while your investments can expand through diversification.

It's for the same reasons you'd want to start retirement planning as early as possible; the more you save up and wisely invest in your working years, the bigger your nest egg can get. A bigger nest egg can then help protect your finances against rising inflation.

Greater Confidence and Less Money Stress

With more money set aside and invested for your retirement income, you can have more confidence about retiring comfortably. Having more confidence can also benefit your overall health and well-being, as you can avoid the chronic stress that a lack of financial resources can bring.

How Can You Boost Your Retirement Savings?

Aside from starting early, you can boost retirement savings by maximizing the amount of contributions your employer will match, such as in the case of a 401(k) or a 403(b). Whenever possible, go for the highest amount, as this can help you avoid leaving what is essentially "free" money on the table.

You should also consider opening a health savings account, which allows you to make tax-deferred contributions and tax-free withdrawals for health and medical costs. It also offers various investment choices for the money saved within the account, as noted by this HSA explanation guide.

If you need funds for purposes other than health spending, you can tap your HSA funds without worrying about penalties, provided you're already 65 or older when you make withdrawals.

If you started your retirement savings accounts a little later in life, you can still give them a boost by taking advantage of "catch-up contributions." They're for working people aged 50 and older who wish to contribute extra money beyond the standard limits set by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Frequently Asked Questions

When Can I Withdraw Money From Retirement Savings?

Withdrawing money from retirement savings accounts is usually doable at any time. You generally don't have to show proof of hardship, either. You must, however, keep in mind that penalties and income taxes may apply if you make withdrawals before you turn 59.5 years old.

The IRS, for instance, explains that withdrawing distributions may result in a 10% additional tax if you're under 59 1/2 years old. If you have a SIMPLE IRA plan and you withdraw a distribution within the first two years of participation, the additional tax is 25%.

What Is the Biggest Mistake Most People Make Regarding Retirement?

Not starting as early as possible is one of the biggest mistakes people make regarding retirement.

Ten years can make a huge difference. Thanks to compound interest, someone who starts saving for retirement even if they're only 25 will be able to grow their money more significantly than someone who only begins at age 35.

Another mistake you should avoid is saving too little, particularly if your employer offers 401(k) matching. Instead, always aim to make the highest allowable contribution that your employer will match.

Remember, your employer's contribution is essentially free money that goes toward your retirement savings, so you don't want to miss out on any of that.

Start Your Retirement Savings Today

The magic number for retirement savings, which is now at $1.46 million, will continue to soar, primarily due to inflation that makes the cost of living higher. Meeting this number isn't mandatory, but it's smart to set it as a goal, as reaching it can make your life in retirement easier and more comfortable.

Want to stay in the loop on the latest in financial and retirement news? Have a look at our platform's related reads and top stories, then.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.