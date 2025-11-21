If you're a new parent worrying about torticollis, you need to know that this infant neck condition is often treatable with early interventions like at-home exercises and guided physical therapy. Early treatment can minimize your baby's risk for long-term issues like plagiocephaly (uneven head shape).

You must also be aware that torticollis is common. According to a study published in the journal Surgicoll, the global incidence rate of congenital torticollis is between 0.3% and 2%, but other studies show a rate of up to 16%.

Given its prevalence, familiarizing yourself with pediatric torticollis symptoms and baby neck muscle issues is of utmost importance. Knowing more about this condition can also help you make more informed decisions about your baby's healthcare and whether your little one needs treatment.

What Is Torticollis in Infants?

In infants, torticollis refers to a condition in which the head tilts to one side, while the chin turns to the other. It often results from a neck muscle either shortening or tightening.

Torticollis can occur or be present at birth (referred to as "congenital torticollis"), although it can also develop later in life.

Does Torticollis Go Away?

Yes, torticollis in infants can go away with prompt and proper treatment.

According to an article published in the National Library of Medicine, 90% to 95% of children show improvement before their first year of life with proper torticollis early treatment. If started before their first six months of life, 97% of babies see improvement.

What Are the Red Flags of Torticollis?

In infants, the most common red flag of torticollis is a persistent tilting of the head to one side, with the chin pointing in the opposite direction. Other typical indications include:

A preference for one side whenever feeding

A lump in the neck muscle

Limited neck movement

Facial or head asymmetry, in which a baby's face or the back of their head looks uneven

Plagiocephaly, a condition characterized by a flat spot on one side of the head

Infants with torticollis may also develop a habit of turning their entire body as opposed to just the head whenever they look at something. However, this is more common as babies with this condition get older.

What Conditions Can Get Mistaken for Torticollis?

There are several conditions often mistaken for torticollis in infants, including cerebral palsy (CP) and cervical dystonia. They have similar symptoms, the most common of which is a head tilt. However, they have different underlying causes.

Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that can affect a baby's ability to maintain posture and move. It can result from damage to the developing brain. According to Cerebral Palsy Guidance, CP affects as many as 10,000 babies born each year.

Cervical dystonia, also referred to as "spasmodic torticollis," is a form of dystonia (a disorder that affects neurological movement). It can be similar to torticollis in that it can cause a head tilt. However, it can result in more complex movements, such as spasms and tremors.

How Do You Test for Torticollis in Infants?

If you suspect your baby has torticollis, it's crucial to bring them to their pediatrician as soon as possible. Their healthcare provider can perform more accurate diagnostic tests to confirm whether your little one has torticollis or not.

A physical examination is one of the things that your baby's doctor will do. They'll look at the severity of your little one's head twisting or tilting. They'll also check for any neck lumps, swelling, or muscle stiffness.

Depending on their initial findings, your baby's doctor may order other laboratory tests, such as:

A neck X-ray

A computed tomography (CT) scan of the head and neck

A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan of the head and neck

What Are Treatments for Infant Torticollis?

Stretching exercises and position changes are among the first line of treatments for congenital torticollis.

Your baby's healthcare team will teach you how to perform these on your baby's neck muscles, including the safe and proper way to move your little one's head to the opposite side. They'll also tell you how often to practice these stretches every day and how soon you can increase the movements.

As for position changes, your baby's healthcare team may recommend placing your little one on their back with their head toward the opposite side, particularly at bedtime and during naps. During play time, move toys and other items so they can practice turning their neck in the other direction.

If these initial strategies don't work, your little one's healthcare team may refer you to specialists. They may, for instance, recommend that your baby undergo newborn physical therapy.

Chiropractic care may also be helpful. Like adults, babies and little kids can benefit from these manual adjustments, given that their bodies get pulled, twisted, and torqued, as explained by the website of these pediatric chiropractors in Houston.

Gentle chiropractic adjustments, which are non-invasive, can help with spinal alignment and muscle tension.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happens if Torticollis Goes Untreated?

Untreated, torticollis can result in or contribute to developmental problems, such as delayed motor milestones.

A baby with unaddressed torticollis, for instance, may take longer to learn how to sit and roll over. They may also develop postural abnormalities.

Infants with unresolved torticollis may even experience unnecessary neck pain and stiffness.

How Long Does Torticollis Take to Heal?

Treating torticollis in babies can take six months or more, depending on how soon the treatment starts and the condition's severity. However, many infants improve sooner, provided they get consistent exercises and undergo regular physical therapy as prescribed.

Since positive outcomes and better recovery from torticollis often have to do with early treatment, it's vital for parents such as yourself to be on the lookout for the signs and indications of this condition. The earlier you notice them, the sooner you can have your baby's doctor address and resolve the problem.

Never Underestimate Torticollis in Infants

While torticollis in infants is usually not painful, parents should still be wary of this condition, given that it can lead to other complications and developmental problems. The good news is that babies can recover from it with the help of early intervention and treatment.

