If you've ever wondered what's behind the many car crashes in the U.S. each year, the answer boils down to human error. Whether it's driving too fast, distracted, or under the influence of alcohol or drugs, these are all preventable driver mistakes that can cause or contribute to an auto accident.

The claim about "millions" of crashes isn't an exaggeration, either. The exact number varies yearly and by source, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says there are six to seven million crashes reported to the police annually.

Considering just how common these incidents are, it pays to understand the reasons behind the high motor vehicle crash rate in the U.S., as this can help you make more informed decisions to prevent the same from happening to you.

Which Country Is No. 1 in Road Accidents?

The United States is "number one" in car accidents. One reason is that it has one of the most extensive road networks in the world. It also has among the highest counts of drivers and the second-largest automobile market worldwide.

The World Population Review even says that while Japan ranks second, the U.S. has about four times the number of car crashes as the East Asian country. It also notes that in 2024, car crashes in the U.S. resulted in over 2.7 million injuries.

Who Causes the Most Car Crashes?

Male drivers are more likely than women to cause or contribute to car crashes. According to Consumer Affairs, male drivers account for about 72% or nearly three in four fatal crashes in the country. They're also far more likely to be in deadly collisions in which speeding or alcohol use is a contributing factor.

What Are the Primary Causes Behind the Millions of Car Crashes in the U.S. Each Year?

Preventable human errors, ranging from speeding to DUI, are among the most common culprits behind car crashes. Sometimes, adverse weather events also play a role.

Driving Too Fast (Speeding)

Speeding means driving too fast, exceeding the legal, allowed, and posted speed limit. It's dangerous and can lead to injury and fatality-causing incidents because it:

Increases stopping distances

Reduces vehicle control

Raises the force and impact of a collision

The National Safety Council (NSC) says that of all traffic fatalities in 2023, speeding was a factor in nearly three in ten (29%), with over 11,700 people losing their lives as a result.

Distracted Driving

Distracted driving refers to operating a motor vehicle while performing another activity that diverts the driver's attention and focus away from the road. Many types of driving distractions exist, including:

Visual (taking one's eyes off the road)

Manual (not having both hands on the steering wheel)

Cognitive (thinking of something other than driving safely)

Whether it's talking to someone on your smartphone, sending a text message, or eating while driving, these are all forms of distracted driving.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, driving distracted increases the odds of causing a motor vehicle collision. It further notes that crashes reported to involve a distracted driver claim the lives of about nine people in the U.S. each day.

Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

Driving under the influence, whether of drugs (including prescription medications) or alcohol, can cause car crashes because these substances impair essential driving skills. Examples of what drugs or alcohol can do to your driving abilities include:

Reducing your reaction time

Impairing your judgment

Distorting your vision

Impairing your motor coordination

Lowering your inhibitions

Making you more likely to engage in impulsive or risky behaviors

The latest update from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism shows that in 2023, 30% of all driving fatalities had to do with alcohol impairment.

Adverse Weather Conditions

Adverse weather conditions are also primary risk factors behind car crashes. Rain is the leading cause, but snow, ice (e.g., hail), and fog can all increase the risk of road incidents that lead to motor vehicle crashes.

What Should You Do if You're a Victim of a Car Crash?

The first thing to do is call 911 if you or anyone else sustained injuries. Report the incident to the police, too, particularly if there's injury or significant property damage.

Take as many photos and videos as you can, if possible, as you'd need these later as evidence when you file a claim or lawsuit. Then, inform your auto insurance provider about what happened.

Reach out to a personal injury or car accident lawyer, too. They can give you a free evaluation of your legal issue or case, as noted by https://flahurt.com/.

An attorney can answer questions about your car accident claim and, if you hire them, they'll do most of the legwork on your behalf, from investigating the case to obtaining evidence and filing the claim.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Fatigued or Drowsy Driving Cause Car Crashes?

Yes. Fatigued or drowsy driving also causes or contributes to car crashes because it's a form of distracted driving.

It's primarily cognitive (your mind isn't working properly because it's too tired or sleepy), but it can also be a visual distraction (you close your eyes in fatigue or because you doze off). Falling asleep behind the wheel can then give rise to "manual distraction," as your hands may drop and lose control of the steering wheel.

Does Causing a Car Crash Increase Your Insurance Premiums?

Yes. Insurance premiums can soar following a car crash, particularly for drivers found at fault for causing the incident.

According to U.S. News and World Report, the average annual premium that a driver with a clean record pays is $2,524 (as of January 2026). Conversely, a motorist who has a single accident on their record has an annual premium of $3,836, which is $1,312 more.

Auto insurance premiums increase after causing an accident because to insurers, this indicates a higher risk of filing more claims in the future.

Most Car Crashes Are Preventable

Since many car crashes in the United States are due to human error, it means most are preventable. Whether it's speeding, driving distracted, or operating a motor vehicle under the influence, you should avoid these driving mistakes that can lead to collisions.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.