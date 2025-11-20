You can save a lot of money and not worry about a last-minute rush if you book your rental car about 2-6 weeks early. It may be the best time to rent a car before a trip if you aren't traveling on a holiday or during peak season when demand is higher than usual.

According to ConsumerAffairs, 48 million Americans got a rental car in 2023. Renting cars is popular among many people, because it helps them enjoy the convenience of using a vehicle without having to buy a new one or take a rideshare.

If you spot cheap car rentals, you won't have to compromise on your schedule, but you can avoid high fees.

Is It Better to Book a Rental Car Online or at the Airport?

Book online almost every time. You'll be able to:

Compare prices from different companies

Explore different types of vehicles

Get written confirmation

When you use Hola Car Rentals, you can choose the vehicle class you want, which is convenient when traveling with your loved ones or during a long trip.

Reviews help you figure out if a company offering rental cars has good services or not. You'll be able to read reviews and learn about how you should pick up the car or drop it off if you order online.

Waiting to get a rental car at the airport may not be the best choice in many cases. You might not get the car you want, and sometimes you might have to delay the rest of your trip in Orlando, FL, due to long lines.

What Do You Need to Show When Renting a Car?

Bring your driver's license and a credit card. Many companies will have insurance to cover the passengers, but if you also want to use your own, carry the paperwork.

In case your service provider needs a deposit for car rental scheduling, you can pay using your debit card. When adding another driver or booking for a younger person, the company may sometimes need additional ID.

Always carry your passport or an International Driving Permit when traveling internationally. If the card you'll be paying with is different from the one you used when booking, ask the owner to be present. It's good to inquire about any other costs for:

Car seats

GPS

Fees for tolls

You'll be able to avoid surprises if you tell the rental car agent to inform you about any extra costs in advance.

How to Choose the Best Time to Rent a Car Before a Trip

You might need two windows for booking a rental car, depending on the time you're planning to take your trip. Once you know about the things to consider, you can avoid feeling stressed and have a smooth trip once you get to the airport.

Think About the Travel Season

On a typical day that isn't near a holiday or a festival, rental cars are easy to find. The number of people traveling during such a time isn't high. Holiday seasons like around Christmas and Thanksgiving have high demand because a lot of people are traveling to spend time with their loved ones or for vacations.

If you can book your trip 6-12 weeks in advance for a journey you'll take during a high-demand date, you'll be safer. Car supply can be low, and you don't want to miss out.

Assess Your Flexibility

Enjoy vacation car rental savings by being smart about your timing. Waiting until the last minute can be costly if the rate climbs due to high demand. You can still get last-minute bargains, but you should always ask yourself if you're in a position to take the risk.

If your trip is a bit flexible, you can wait and shop around for the best rates. When saving money is your top priority, go for a last-minute booking, but get a rental car early if you want to have peace of mind.

Car Rental Tips

The reliability you enjoy on the road should be important even if you're trying to cut costs. Use this rental car booking advice:

Choose off-airport locations when possible

Get a compact car if your trip is within the city

Select mid-size SUVs for a family road trip

Don't pay for add-ons you might not need

Many companies will charge you a lower rate if you rent a car from them for a long period. If you plan a weekend road trip of five days, check if a seven-day quote is cheaper.

Your plans may change, so it's always better to choose a service provider who has flexible rates and a window for free cancellation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can I Spot Scams and Untrustworthy Offers?

If you think a deal sounds too good to be true, read the fine print. Scammers often:

Hide fees until you go to checkout

Ask for odd payment methods

Use unknown local agencies

Looking out for such red flags may save your money and prevent you from getting scammed.

What Should I Do If My Flight Is Delayed or Canceled?

Call your rental company immediately. If your service provider has a grace period, you'll be able to get back your money if a flight delay makes it hard to pick up the car at the time you agreed on.

You should always read the cancellation policy to know how a company handles such cases.

How Do Weekend Prices Compare to Weekday Prices?

Weekday prices are lower in many cases. There isn't a high number of people traveling during workdays if you compare it to the number traveling on weekends.

You might be able to get lower rates if your trip starts Monday-Wednesday. Some companies have weekday specials to fill extra cars, which also makes it cheaper.

Make Smart Choices for a Better Rental Experience

If you choose the best time to rent a car before a trip, you'll have peace of mind, and you can even save money.

Booking several weeks in advance may be better if you don't want to keep worrying about getting a car at the last minute. Whenever you're taking a flexible trip, watch out for last-minute offers, but don't compromise on the features you need most.

