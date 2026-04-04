An unfinished basement is more than just an eyesore. It can actually cost you more money in the long run, due to decreasing home value, limited living space, and other factors.

Did you know that basements are only common in certain parts of the country (Yahoo! Life)? While having a basement makes sense in areas such as the Midwest and the Northeast, it can be prohibitively expensive in states like Florida and California.

If you are lucky enough to have a basement, it is important to take full advantage of the space. Here are some of the ways that an unfinished basement can cost you, as well as the benefits of finishing it.

What Does an Unfinished Basement Mean?

An unfinished basement means that your basement is not habitable. While an unfinished basement can be a great opportunity for storage space, it cannot serve many other purposes.

Unfinished basements also lack elements present in the rest of the home, such as:

HVAC systems

Electrical wiring

Plumbing

Insulation

Finished ceilings and flooring

What Are the Disadvantages of an Unfinished Basement?

While it may seem more cost-effective to leave your basement as-is, especially if you do not have immediate use for it, it can be more of a hassle than it is worth. Here are some of the drawbacks and the true cost of basement neglect.

No Additional Living Space

If you find yourself needing more living space for your family in a pinch, you may have limited options. It can take quite a while to finish your basement, so by the time the project is complete, the need may no longer be present.

Degrading Quality

The overall quality of your home does not just depend on the upstairs living area. Your basement often serves as the foundation, meaning the quality of that space can affect areas of the main house.

An unfinished basement also means an increased risk of moisture, which may lead to the development of mold. Hazards such as pests are more likely to make their home in an unfinished basement, which can increase pest control costs.

Not Aesthetically Appealing

An unfinished basement isn't attractive. If you take pride in having a beautiful home, walking into an ugly basement can lower morale. You may be embarrassed to take guests into the basement due to its visual flaws.

Does Not Add as Much Value to the Home

While a basement in general can add value to a home, an unfinished basement does not have as much appeal. Potential buyers see plenty of opportunities with a finished basement, while an unfinished space signals more work and delayed gratification.

Finishing Basement Benefits

Since finishing your basement is a significant investment, you may be wondering about some of the advantages of taking on the project. Here are just a few of the benefits that a renovated basement can bring.

Potential for New Streams of Income

Consider installing amenities such as a kitchenette or an additional bathroom in the basement to turn your basement into a rental unit. You can take on a tenant or rent out the space for vacationers and other short-term travelers.

Space for a Growing Family

Many homeowners want to grow their families, but do not necessarily have the resources to move. Basements make great living spaces for older children, giving them more independence while they remain in the home. You can also convert the basement into a playroom or a game room for children.

Other uses for a finished basement include:

An entertainment room

A miniature bar

A game room

An exercise room

An office

Higher Home Value

A finished basement can attract more competitive home buyers who are willing to pay a higher price for a premium product. When a basement is move-in ready, potential buyers can visualize themselves using the space.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Should I Expect to Pay for Basement Renovation Costs?

The final cost of finishing a basement depends on many different factors. Some of the key determinants of the final price tag include:

Permits, if required

Square footage

Choice of materials

Extent of the renovations

Labor, if working with contractors

Rocket Loans reports that the cost of finishing a basement ranges from approximately $7 to $23 per square foot, with total costs ranging from $15,000 to $75,000.

It is important to get an accurate estimate of the cost before you begin your project. Work with full basement renovation experts to determine how much you will pay. Ask for a breakdown of costs, so you know exactly what you will be charged.

Does an Unfinished Basement Attract Mice?

It can. While you may be able to spot a mice infestation sooner due to the lack of furniture or other fixtures in the basement, they are more likely to make it into a home.

An unfinished basement provides a quieter environment for mice. It also has ample nesting materials for them to raise their young.

Always be on the lookout for signs of rodent activity in your basement. They often leave droppings and nesting materials, as well as gnaw marks if they try to gain access to food sources.

Do I Need a Permit to Finish My Basement?

Typically, yes. Check your local ordinances for what types of permits you need before you begin finishing your basement. Since the project often requires major structural changes, such as HVAC and electrical, you must ensure the space complies with building and safety codes.

If finishing your basement only involves cosmetic work, you likely will not need a permit. Some cosmetic changes include:

Painting

Carpeting

Wallpaper

Decorative fixtures

When in doubt, double-check to see if a permit is necessary. It is better to do your due diligence rather than risk fines or penalties for failing to get a permit.

Transform Your Unfinished Basement Today

An unfinished basement can be a major hindrance to achieving your dream home. With this guide, you can begin your basement renovations and experience all of the benefits of a finished space.

Would you like to learn more about the latest trends in home remodeling? Take a look around our website to find inspiration and tips for your next project.

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