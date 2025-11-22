Separation anxiety in dogs is often misunderstood. While any dog can develop separation anxiety, it's often intense for some breeds. The difference is due to the strong interplay of genetics and purpose.

Per APPA, 68 million Americans own a dog. Dogs are wired to work closely with people, so it can be hard if they're away from their companions. However, some dog breeds experience the separation intensely than others.

Anxiety in pets happens because of fear and stress. If you can recognize the signs of separation anxiety, you can offer the best care for your furry friend.

What is Dog Separation Anxiety?

Dog separation anxiety is when your furry friend faces extreme fear after you leave them alone. They often think that you've abandoned them.

Dogs are social creatures. They grew in packs with strong social tendencies.

When they became domesticated, they stayed close to humans. Over time, they don't understand that being alone is good and want to be around you 24/7.

Why Do Some Dogs Get Separation Anxiety?

Biscuits & Baths reports that 16 million dogs suffer from anxiety. However, the precise cause of dog anxiety is not known.

Here are some factors that may contribute to the development of separation anxiety in dogs:

Owner Behavior

How you act greatly impacts your dog's mental state. Using punishment to discipline your dog creates fear.

This fear can turn into anxiety when the dog is alone. Your dog needs to feel safe with your family. If you're harsh, you can destroy this feeling.

Home Environment

Major life changes are also big triggers for your dog. If a family member dies or moves away, it can be deeply upsetting for your dog.

Rehoming is also traumatic. It forces the dog to adjust to a completely new home without its trusted people.

Another common trigger is a change in routine. If you're always home and suddenly start a full-time job outside the house, your dog can struggle to cope during the long periods of solitude.

Lack of Physical and Mental Stimulation

A bored dog will tend to be a dog. Dogs need enrichment activities and resources, such as:

Toys

Play time

A play area

Without these resources, your dog may have pent-up energy and frustration. This can lead to breed-specific anxiety.

Aging

Older dogs are more likely to develop separation anxiety. Your senior furry friend is simply less able to adapt, making them more prone to anxiety.

What Is the Best Way to Help a Dog With Separation Anxiety?

Helping your furry friend deal with separation anxiety takes patience and time. Here are some dog anxiety solutions you can implement:

Behavior Modification

The best way to help a dog with separation anxiety is through behavior modification. A dog trainer can help you implement a behavior modification program that fits your dog.

Slowly and permanently change your dog's fearful reaction to being alone. Start by leaving the room where your dog is for a short period and returning before they start to worry. The goal is for them to always stay calm and under their anxiety threshold.

As your dog succeeds, you can gradually extend the time you're gone. Always work at a pace your dog can handle.

Exercise Your Dog

Your dog can benefit from exercise, particularly breed-specific anxiety dogs. Working out your dog's brain and body can help them remain calm during your absence.

Consider engaging your dog with challenging games, such as finding hidden treats, that stimulate their minds.

Use Pet Prescription Medication

Medication can be helpful to dogs with separation anxiety. You may use drugs if:

Your dog injures itself because of anxiety

Your dogs harm other pets in your home

Your dog destroys household items when you leave them alone

Medication will make your dog's brain calm, making it less reactive to the stress of being alone. You can use CBD for dogs for anxiety relief.

Positive Reinforcement

Practice a departure and return routine with your furry companion. When you come back from home, ignore your dog until it calms down. Once they're relaxed, give them your attention.

This dog behavior training teaches your dog that your return is not exciting. The positive reinforcement comes after your dog stays calm.

Wearing Compression Jackets and Thunder Shirts

Sometimes, you can use compression jackets or thunder shirts. They will give your dogs a sense of safety that will relax them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Not to Do With Dog Separation Anxiety at Home?

Don't leave your furry friend home alone and hope they will become used to it over time. It may only make your dog more anxious.

You may also be advised to put your dog in a crate, close the doors, and leave it to cry out. However, if you leave it distressed, you're only hardwiring it for anxiety.

What Is the 3-3-3 Rule for Dog Anxiety?

If you adopt a dog, it may face separation anxiety. Luckily, you can help your new dog with the 3-3-3 rule. The guideline outlines the common stages your dog goes through as they decompress and become comfortable in your new home.

It states that your new dog takes 3 days to start decompressing from the shock of rehoming. Next, it takes 3 weeks for them to start learning routines and become settled.

By the 3rd month, your dog will be fully integrated into the family. It comes after your dog has built a sense of security and trust.

What Does Separation Anxiety Feel Like in Dogs?

The symptoms of separation anxiety can vary from pet to pet. If your dog never makes a mess, they may start to defecate or urinate when they're anxious.

Dogs with separation anxiety may also howl or bark when you leave. Your anxious furry friend may also chew, dig, and destroy things to show their worry.

Manage Separation Anxiety in Dogs Better

While your furry friend's separation anxiety can be overwhelming, the good news is that you can manage it. If you own a dog, ensure it gets enough exercise. You can also work with your vet to help your dog feel relaxed by using a prescribed sedative.

