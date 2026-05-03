Your small business website design may be driving customers away before they see what you have to offer. If your site is poorly designed, it may fail to guide your visitors toward buying your products or services. As a result, you may be losing a lot of money.

As per BusinessDasher, 71% of small businesses have a website. Having a website is a baseline expectation if you own a small business.

This site is your most important salesperson. However, some website design mistakes may make you lose customers willing to invest in your brand. As you create your website, you need to ensure it turns passive visitors into paying customers.

Why Is Your Small Business Website Design Holding You Back?

Your website is the face of your business. However, there are some website design mistakes that you're making that may be giving you a bad deal.

Outdated Design

Your potential clients will often make fast decisions about your website. These fast judgments shape how visitors see your brand. Here are web design elements that leave a bad impression:

Small text that's hard to read

Outdated visual styles

Slow loading times

Cluttered layouts with a lot of information

These dated elements make your website look bad and lower your credibility. If customers lose trust in you, it may be hard to recover the lost sales and revenue.

Mismatch With Current Business Goals

Since your website is the face of your business, it must align with your business goals. However, if you're facing business-website misalignment, there is a chance you're losing clients. Business-website misalignment happens when your online presence doesn't match what your brand offers.

This situation happens when your website fails to:

Showcase new products

Highlight the latest services on offer

Update the messaging

When there is misalignment, your clients become confused. Clients won't know whether they're dealing with you or a scammer. As a result, you hurt your brand recognition.

Falling Behind Competitors

Your small business website isn't alone in the digital space. There are a lot of competing digital offerings in the market.

Unfortunately, you may not have been taking the time to look at what other websites are doing. If you do this, you're lacking insight into what tactics work right now in the digital space.

What Are the Signs You Need a Website Redesign?

When your website needs an update, it'll show you. Here are signs you should get a custom WordPress website design:

High Bounce Rates and Low Engagement

Something is wrong with your website if visitors leave your site quickly. High bounce rates show that your customers don't like what they see or can't find what they need on your site. If you notice that your engagement metrics are poor, it may be time to consider WordPress for beginners.

Slow Loading Speed and Technical Issues

No customer loves a slow website. Your conversions will drop every time you experience a delay in loading time. If your site doesn't load within 3 seconds, your clients will move on to a faster site. Other technical issues that may frustrate your web visitors are:

Broken links

Error messages

Website features that don't work

These issues show that your website's structure is a mess. In such a case, you'll need a full rebuild instead of quick fixes. While the business website cost may be too high, it'll be worth it for your money once conversions start increasing.

Mobile Responsiveness Problems

As per DemandSage, 63.05% of web traffic comes from mobile devices. You can lose a lot of these visitors if your website doesn't allow access from phones and tablets. Some of the issues your mobile users face include:

Buttons too close together

Small text they can't read without zooming

Content and visuals that don't fit their small screens

If your users complain of these issues, you need to get a professional company to create a good responsive design for you.

What Are the Essential Elements Every Small Business Website Design Should Have?

Having a well-designed website can mean the difference between getting a paying customer and losing them. Here are elements that your web design needs:

Easy-to-use navigation

Clear branding and messaging

Strong calls-to-action (CTAs)

Trust signals and social proof

Mobile-friendly, responsive design

Professional-quality images and visuals

Fast, secure hosting and site speed

Once your website has these elements, you're ready to attract qualified leads. They make your web visitors stay longer on your site and convert.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can Declining SEO Performance Affect Your Website?

If you have low search rankings, your web design may not have the latest SEO practices. Search engines may be penalizing you if you have an old web design and offer a poor user experience. That's why you may not be on the first pages of search engines.

Which Is Better, a DIY Website vs Professional?

A DIY website is better if you have a small budget. They can also come in handy if you want to quickly launch your business.

However, a professional website is a good idea if you want to establish long-term brand credibility and boost high-performance SEO. Your goals for the small business will dictate whether you can do it yourself or go pro.

What Should I Check Before Deciding on a Redesign?

If you want to make real returns, you must know what you need to change during your web redesign. A system evaluation will give you a clear picture.

Look at your current website performance metrics. It'll give you baseline data on how you'll measure your future success. You can look at the number of visits, pages getting traffic, and total leads.

How Often Should You Redesign Your Website?

If you don't want to lag, you should redesign your website every 2-3 years. This timeline allows you to meet the changing user expectations and technology advancements.

Grow Your Small Business With Professional Web Design

If you're building a brand, investing in a small business website design should be at the top of your mind. Since most people are online today, you may miss out on customers if you're following outdated WordPress website tips.

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