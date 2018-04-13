0 'American Idol's' Alyssa Raghu comes back to visit her Lake Nona middle school

LAKE NONA, Fla. - Alyssa Raghu still remembers her first day of 6th grade at Lake Nona Middle School.

"I was so lost, but it's OK to be lost because eventually you get it," Raghu recalled.

Almost 5 years later, she's got it! The high school sophomore is now in the 'Top 24' of "American Idol."

Her "American Idol" journey started with the bus tour audition at Disney Springs last summer. She later made it past the celebrity judges in Los Angeles and each of the intense Hollywood rounds.

Before she climbs her next hurdle, Channel 9 anchor Jorge Estevez took her back to the Lake Nona Middle School choral class where she first found her love of music. Alyssa reunited with some of her old teachers and she said she sees herself in the new class.

The "Idol" contestant joined in with the choir's performance of "Don't Stop Believing," and even gave a performance of "Remedy" by Adele, a song that she used to sing when she was still in middle school.

Raghu wrapped up her trip with some sage advice.

"Nothing is very going to stay the same it good to change it is good to grow," Raghu told the choral class.

As Alyssa Raghu continues on her next adventure, she said she will never forget her Lake Nona bloodline.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8:00 pm on WFTV-Channel 9.

WATCH: American Idol's Alyssa Raghu sings for her Lake Nona Middle School choir

