LONDON — More than 12,000 fans were evacuated from a concert by American rapper Don Toliver and over 80 were treated by medics after an unknown irritant was released in the crowd, authorities in the English city of Manchester said Monday.

Toliver's show scheduled for Monday in London was postponed as a result of the incident.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called around 10 p.m. (2200 GMT) Sunday to the Co-op Live arena after reports of people being affected by a substance, initially believed to be tear gas. Footage shared on social media appeared to show concertgoers coughing and covering their mouths as they left the venue.

The force declared a “major incident,” which allows different emergency services to coordinate their response.

Concertgoer Ben Stevenson told the Manchester Evening News he was in the standing area of the arena when he “started coughing and (my) eyes were kind of itchy.”

He said Toliver left the stage and the venue lights came on, but it was not until almost an hour later that an announcement said, “due to an unforeseen issue, the show is over, and please make your way out at your own pace.”

Joey Howe, a concertgoer, told BBC Radio Manchester that there was a “horrible smell” and people rushed out of the venue.

“People were coming through in wheelchairs, choking. It was really distressing,” he said.

One person was taken to a hospital and more than 80 were assessed at the scene, with some reporting eye and respiratory symptoms, the North West Ambulance Service said.

It said “decontamination is being carried out as a precaution” at the venue.

Police Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said: “Anyone who has left the event and since become unwell is advised to attend their local hospital.”

“We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about,” she said.

Co-op Live, which opened in 2024, is about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed when a bomber blew himself up during an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

Co-op Live said in a statement that venue bosses were working with police to identify the cause of the incident.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's spokesman, Tom Wells, said the incident was “deeply worrying” and "many families will understandably be anxious this morning.” He urged people to let police conduct a full investigation.

Trap and R&B rapper-singer Toliver is nominated in five categories including best new artist for this year's Grammy Awards and features on the soundtrack to the new "Grand Theft Auto" game.

He had been scheduled to perform at London’s O2 Arena on Monday, but Live Nation said the show was postponed until Dec. 15 due to “production delays” after the Manchester concert.

He is due to play London's Wembley Arena on Tuesday as part of his Nitrous tour.

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