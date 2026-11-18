NEW YORK — Hannah Lillith Assadi’s “Paradiso 17,” a loving, melancholy and poetic account of a Palestinian exile’s worldwide journey, won the National Book Award for fiction. Another story originating from the Middle East, Egyptian author Abdelrahman ElGendy's “Huna: A Memoir of Revolution, Prison, and Becoming,” was the nonfiction winner.

Assadi, whose novel was inspired in part by the death of her father and haunted further by the deaths of Palestinians in the Gaza war with Israel, remembered the writing of her book as a time of pain, deep grief and beauty, a cycle mirroring life itself.

“Isn’t that story all of ours?" she said.

Vicente Luis Mora’s “Centroeuropa,” translated from Spanish by Rahul Bery, won for literature in translation. David Levithan's and Gabriel Duckels' “The Fight of Our Lives: AIDS in America,” a book Levithan said was inspired by how little kids knew about AIDS, won for young people's literature.

Levithan, an editorial director at Scholastic, is among a handful of book editors who also have successful writing careers. During his remarks Wednesday, he noted the surge in book bans over the past few years but added that “there are far, far, far more people who want our voices to be heard, who want the truth of our lives to be shared, and who want the queer generations that come after us to have it easier.”

Also Wednesday night, Brenda Hillman won in poetry for “Still House in the Desert: An eco-contemplation,” an achievement echoing her husband and fellow poet Robert Hass’ win in 2007.

“We have a matching set,” she said of her prize. “It’ll be nice to have mine next to his.”

Winners in the five competitive categories each received $10,000.

Klass and Rushdie get honorary prizes

Honorary prizes were presented to the pediatrician-literacy advocate Perri Klass for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community and to Salman Rushdie for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters.

Klass brought to the stage emblems of her two passions — a stethoscope and a copy of the children's classic “Goodnight Moon,” a book she assured the audience that toddlers on up are able to quote from. Rushdie noted that many previous winners of his award, from Don DeLillo to Saul Bellow, were friends and influences and welcomed his own entry into the “august” pantheon of American literature.

Actor-author Kyle MacLachlan hosted the dinner ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street, boasting that he was such a book nerd growing up he took a class in the Dewey Decimal system. Musical guest Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast sang "Be Sweet" and the suitably bookish "Magic Mountain," inspired in part by Thomas Mann's classic novel of the same name.

Some finalists faced visa denials

Not all of the finalists could attend. ElGendy, who is currently in Europe after leaving the U.S. for fear he would be arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Samar Yazbek of Syria, a finalist for books in translation, were denied visas to the U.S., according to the National Book Foundation, which presents the awards.

ElGendy is a onetime student activist who as a teen was arrested in 2013 during protests in Cairo and spent six years in prison. His editor, Helen Thomaides of the Penguin Random House imprint Hogarth, read a brief statement on his behalf in which he recalled his vow that someday he would turn the suffering he endured into a story.

“A yearslong dream of mine has come true, and I'm not there to live it with you,” his acceptance speech reads in part. “May all borders be abolished; may all prisons fail.”

The State Department declined to comment on any specific cases, but issued a statement saying that "The Trump Administration continues to put America and its interests first by fully enforcing U.S. immigration laws and ensuring lawful travel through our visa process. As Secretary (of State Marco) Rubio said, 'a visa is a privilege, not a right'."

At a pre-awards reading Tuesday, several finalists deplored the visa denials. ElGendy’s fellow nonfiction nominees dedicated their readings to him as he watched remotely, with novelist Omar El Akkad appearing on ElGendy's behalf. The reading from Yazbek’s work was done by her translator, Leri Price.

Publishers submitted 1,912 books in all, judged by panels of authors, editors, booksellers and others in the literary community.

MacLachlan joked that his memoir “Fictional Selves” was somehow snubbed for the National Book Awards. Others took their omission more seriously. Author Marlon James, whose novel “The Disappearers” was bypassed as a fiction finalist despite receiving high acclaim and widespread coverage, has been critical of American awards in general.

In a recent interview with Time magazine, the onetime Booker Prize winner said that British judges were more open to bestsellers than were American judges, who “feel this need to counterbalance popularity.” He noted that such high-profile works as Ann Patchett's "Whistler" and Tayari Jones' “Kin” also were left out.

“We complain that nobody is reading and they ignore it,” James said of the judges. "And it seems the only crimes these books had was that people read them."

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Associated Press writer Jennifer Peltz contributed to this report.

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