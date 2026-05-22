A round of a-paws for ‘La Perra,’ winner of the Palm Dog award at Cannes

CANNES, France — A round of a-paws for "La Perra," winner of this year's Palm Dog award at the Cannes Film Festival. The Chilean movie took the top canine prize Friday, a day before the festival's official awards ceremony.

The quirky tradition on the Cannes beachfront was a celebratory affair, packed with journalists, dog lovers and, of course, plenty of dogs. The sound of barking was interspersed with the clink of wine glasses as eager pups posed for the cameras and socialized with their canine pals. It was bone appetit for the animal guests as they were served gourmet doggie snacks and look-alike local pooches stood in for their famous peers to collect awards.

Screening in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar, "La Perra" (Spanish for female dog) follows a solitary woman and her bond with an abandoned puppy, Yuri — named after the famous Mexican pop star.

When director, Dominga Sotomayor, collected the coveted dog collar, she explained that she rescued two very special dogs to play Yuri, from puppy to adulthood.

“Yuri and little Tormenta who played the little Yuri, they are both rescue and they are both happy in their new houses. They were not trained so it was really wild to work with them.”

Speaking after the ceremony Sotomayor said she wanted to make a film where dogs are not just useful for the story but are like characters themselves.

“I think both dogs were the heart of the film so I am very happy with this prize," she said.

Both the ceremony’s top awards went to films directed by women — and also to female dog characters. The Grand Jury prize was awarded to Lola, the border terrier cross who appears in the British movie “I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning.”

“I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning” also picked up the Directors' Fortnight audience award Thursday. The film follows a group of friends who grew up together in the same building complex, on the cusp of turning 30, facing adulthood and unfulfilled dreams. Director Clio Barnard showed up for doggie celebrations.

After the ceremony she honored Lola's professionalism.

“I loved working with her, and I would love to work with her again," Barnard said.

The Palm Dog Award was founded in 2001 by film journalist Toby Rose with a mission to give equal celebration to canines at Cannes as their human co-stars. Former winners include Messi from "Anatomy of a Fall," Brandy from "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and Uggie from "The Artist."

___

For more coverage of the Cannes Film Festival, visit https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.