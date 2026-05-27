‘Bluey’s Wild World’ opens at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — “Bluey’s Wild World,” a new show featuring characters Bluey and her sister Bingo, opened Tuesday at the Conservation Station in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The attraction offers children and their parents an opportunity to meet the popular television characters.

During “Bluey’s Wild World,” guests can dance and play some of their favorite games alongside Bluey and Bingo, who are well-known from their TV show.

Access to this experience requires guests to join a virtual queue via the My Disney Experience app.

To secure a spot in the virtual queue, visitors can make reservations at 7 a.m. and again at 10 a.m.

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