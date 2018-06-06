  • ‘American Idol' auditions are returning to Orlando

    ORLANDO, Fla. - ‘American Idol’ is set to return to Central Florida for another round of auditions.

    The nationwide search for the next ‘Idol’ kicks off simultaneously in Orlando, Florida and San Diego, California on Saturday, August 25th. Afterwards, the Idol Bus tour will stop at 18 other cities across America.

    The national singing competition made a stop at Disney Springs last year. This year’s venue has not yet been revealed.

    In addition to auditioning in person, hopefuls can also submit audition videos online via www.americanidol.com/auditions or by showing off their talent via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

    Participants must be at least 15 years old to audition. Other eligibility requirements can be found here.

    The announcement comes on the heels of a successful first season on ABC where Iowa-native Maddie Poppe won the competition. Lake Nona High School student and Orlando-native, Alyssa Raghu made it to the Top 24.

    Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, will return for the reality TV singing competition.

     

    Tour Stops                                                    

    Orlando, FL - Aug 25                                    San Diego, CA - Aug 25      

    Chattanooga, TN - Aug 28                          Scottsdale, AZ - Aug 28

    Charlotte, NC - Aug 31                               Albuquerque, NM - Aug 31

    Seattle, WA -  Aug 31                                  Boise, ID - Sep 2

    Richmond, VA - Sep 3                                 Plano, TX - Sep 3      

    Houston, TX - Sep 4                                     Austin, TX - Sep 6

    Philadelphia, PA - Sep 6                              Oklahoma City, OK - Sep 6

    Buffalo, NY - Sep 9                                       Kansas City MO - Sep 9

    Shreveport, LA - Sep 9                                 Columbus, OH - Sep 12

    Little Rock, AR - Sep 12                                Charleston, WV - Sep 15                             

     

