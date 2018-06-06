‘American Idol' auditions are returning to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - ‘American Idol’ is set to return to Central Florida for another round of auditions.
The nationwide search for the next ‘Idol’ kicks off simultaneously in Orlando, Florida and San Diego, California on Saturday, August 25th. Afterwards, the Idol Bus tour will stop at 18 other cities across America.
Related Headlines
Read: ABC's ‘American Idol' returning for season 2
The national singing competition made a stop at Disney Springs last year. This year’s venue has not yet been revealed.
In addition to auditioning in person, hopefuls can also submit audition videos online via www.americanidol.com/auditions or by showing off their talent via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.
Participants must be at least 15 years old to audition. Other eligibility requirements can be found here.
The announcement comes on the heels of a successful first season on ABC where Iowa-native Maddie Poppe won the competition. Lake Nona High School student and Orlando-native, Alyssa Raghu made it to the Top 24.
Watch: 'American Idol's' Alyssa Raghu comes back to visit her Lake Nona middle school
Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, will return for the reality TV singing competition.
Tour Stops
Orlando, FL - Aug 25 San Diego, CA - Aug 25
Chattanooga, TN - Aug 28 Scottsdale, AZ - Aug 28
Charlotte, NC - Aug 31 Albuquerque, NM - Aug 31
Seattle, WA - Aug 31 Boise, ID - Sep 2
Richmond, VA - Sep 3 Plano, TX - Sep 3
Houston, TX - Sep 4 Austin, TX - Sep 6
Philadelphia, PA - Sep 6 Oklahoma City, OK - Sep 6
Buffalo, NY - Sep 9 Kansas City MO - Sep 9
Shreveport, LA - Sep 9 Columbus, OH - Sep 12
Little Rock, AR - Sep 12 Charleston, WV - Sep 15
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}