Guide to toll roads in Central Florida

Driving in Central Florida can be taxing, especially on Interstate 4. If you’re new to the area, and willing to pay for an easier dive, it’s best to purchase an E-Pass or a SunPass to use on the toll roads across Central Florida. It could save you a lot of time and hassle.
State Road 408 (East-West Expressway): The 22-mile toll road runs east-west, connecting Ocoee from Florida’s Turnpike in west Orange County to SR 50 (Colonial Drive) east of Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida in east Orange County.
State Road 414 (Apopka Expressway): This extends south and east from U.S. Highway 441 in Apopka to Maitland Boulevard. Of the 9 miles, three are part of a dual route with State Road 429.
State Road 417 (Central Florida Greenway): This 55-mile toll road travels between Sanford, Oviedo, the University of Central Florida, east Orlando and Kissimmee.
State Road 429 (Western Beltway): This extends nearly 23 miles from U.S. Highway 441 in Apopka south to Interstate 4 in Osceola County, providing West Orange and Osceola counties with an alternate north-south route to heavily traveled Interstate 4.
State Road 451: This connects SR 414 (John Land Apopka Expressway) and SR 429 north to U.S. Highway 441 (SR 500/Orange Blossom Trail).
State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway): This provides a crucial connection for residents and visitors traveling to the Orlando International Airport, the east coast beaches and Cape Canaveral.
Wekiva 429 (Wekiva Parkway): An extension of State Road 429 (Daniel Webster Western Beltway), the Wekiva Parkway is a 25-mile expressway that represents the final link in the Central Florida Beltway encircling Metro Orlando.
State Road 453: A tolled spur road connecting the Wekiva Parkway with State Road 46 near Mount Dora in Lake County.
State Road 538 (Poinciana Parkway): A key transportation corridor serving the residents of Poinciana in Osceola County, which was named one of Florida’s fastest-growing areas.
State Road 551: The Goldenrod Road Extension, which opened to traffic in March 2003, extends 2.7 miles from Goldenrod Road at Narcoossee Road south to Cargo Road.
Purchase options: E-Pass | SunPass
