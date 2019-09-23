  • Central Florida theme park ticket, annual pass guide

    Walt Disney World:  With four unique theme parks, Disney World offers something for everyone.  There are several ticket options, including annual passes and park hopper options.

    Universal Orlando Resort: Hogwarts, magical creatures and awesome roller coasters, Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure offers a fun day away from the every day.  This park also offers annual passes. 

    SeaWorld Orlando & Busch Gardens Tampa: Ride the many roaring roller coasters and learn about wildlife! Visitors have several ticket options, including annual passes.  

    LEGOLAND Florida: You can book for the day or stay and play at LEGOLAND Florida in Winter Haven. The park offers several ticket options, including annual passes. 

    Kennedy Space Center: Inspiration begins at Florida’s gateway to space! KSC offers a variety of ticket options, including special interest tours. 

    Fun Spot America: Go-carts, roller coasters and thrill rides: visitors are in for a ton of fun at this park. Single day or season passes are available. 

    Gatorland: You can get up close to gators and learn about wildlife at Gatorland. Feeling adventurous? You can also zipline over gators

     

     

