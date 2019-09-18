Garbage collection, recycling information per Central Florida county

Click or tap on the respective county for more information on garbage collection in your neighborhood.
ORANGE COUNTY: Residential curbside collection provides residents with roll carts to dispose of garbage and recyclables. Under this program, garbage, recycling, yard waste, and large items are each picked up once per week.
SEMINOLE COUNTY: The county has provided unincorporated Seminole County residents the ability to lookup their individual garbage collection option levels and billing units.
OSCEOLA COUNTY: All residents in unincorporated Osceola County will receive a once-a-week garbage collection.
BREVARD COUNTY: Unincorporated areas are provided with curbside collection of garbage, recycling and yard by Waste Management.
VOLUSIA COUNTY: Residents who live in the unincorporated areas of Volusia County are provided waste services through Volusia County’s Solid Waste Division.
POLK COUNTY: Fees for once-a-week trash collection are billed through annual assessments.
MARION COUNTY: Marion County Solid Waste operates 18 recycling centers throughout the county that accept both recycling and household garbage.
LAKE COUNTY: Residential trash collection in unincorporated Lake County offers residents “1-1-1” curbside collection, which consists of once-per-week trash, one-per-week recycling and once-per-week yard waste collection.
SUMTER COUNTY: Sumter County does not provide any trash or recycling pickup services.
FLAGLER COUNTY: The county contracts with Waste Pro for garbage, yard waste and bulk item collection, as well as curbside recycling services.
