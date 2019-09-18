  • Get your Florida driver's license

    By: Kelly Healey

    To obtain a Florida driver’s license, you must go to a Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Office according to the county in which you live.

     

    Cost: Driver’s license fees

     

    For driver’s license and motor vehicle service center locations, click/tap on your county:

     

    Orange County | Seminole County | Osceola County 

     

    Brevard County | Volusia County | Polk County 

     

    Lake County | Sumter County | Marion County | Flagler County

     

     

     

