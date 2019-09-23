Real Florida: Central Florida's beautiful state parks

Lake Louisa State Park: In this 4500-acre park in Clermont, visitors can enjoy horseback riding, guided kayak eco-tours, canoe and bike rentals, fishing, hiking, camping and swimming.
Rainbow Springs State Park: This serene park in Dunnellon offers sapphire blue waters, ornamental gardens, manmade waterfalls and beautiful hiking trails.
Highlands Hammock State Park: “A journey back in time to an ancient hammock, discover endangered species and beautifully delicate ecosystems.” Need we say more? This park in Sebring.
Silver Springs State Park: This state park in Ocala offers rides on glass-bottom boats! #awesome
Lake Kissimmee State Park: History comes alive at this state park in Kissimmee with demonstrations in an 1876-era cow camp. Located on the shores of lakes Kissimmee, Tiger and Rosalie, you might catch a glimpse of white-tailed deer, sand hill cranes and bald eagles.
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park: This park in Bushnell offers picnics, hiking and rich wildlife. It's also the site to one of the costliest Indian war in American history: the Dade’s Battle of 1835.
Rock Springs Run State Park Reserve: Considered by many as a Florida hidden gem, this park in Sorrento has 17 miles of trails for hiking, horseback riding or bicycling.
Paynes Creek Historic State Park: Serving as an 1840s outpost, nature enthusiasts and hikers can enjoy walking along trails through the park's natural areas. Paynes Creek and the adjoining Peace River provide opportunities for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Lake Griffin State Park: Wildlife thrives in this park in Fruitland Park. It’s also home to a 400-year-old oak tree.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}