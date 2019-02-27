'Money won't bring her back': Families worried about care at state's largest nursing home chain

Like so many families, one local woman put her trust in a local nursing home to care for her aging mother.
But when her mother suddenly died, she had more questions than answers.
More from 9 Investigates:
“I’ll probably never will find out exactly what happened to her,” Debra Burleson told 9 Investigates reporter Karla Ray.
Now, 9 Investigates is questioning care at the state’s largest nursing home chain.
Investigative reporter Karla Ray started looking into Consulate Health Care after reporting on the death of a woman who was living at one of the company’s facilities and found out the state had threatened to shut many of the chain's facilities down a year ago.
“Money won’t bring her back. I’m looking for closure,” Burleson said.
Watch this story Wednesday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.
Not near a TV at that time? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Have a tip for a story? Click here to contact investigative reporter Karla Ray
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}