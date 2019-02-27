  • 'Money won't bring her back': Families worried about care at state's largest nursing home chain

    Updated:

    Like so many families, one local woman put her trust in a local nursing home to care for her aging mother.

    But when her mother suddenly died, she had more questions than answers.

    More from 9 Investigates:

    “I’ll probably never will find out exactly what happened to her,” Debra Burleson told 9 Investigates reporter Karla Ray

    Now, 9 Investigates is questioning care at the state’s largest nursing home chain.

    Investigative reporter Karla Ray started looking into Consulate Health Care after reporting on the death of a woman who was living at one of the company’s facilities and found out the state had threatened to shut many of the chain's facilities down a year ago. 

    “Money won’t bring her back. I’m looking for closure,” Burleson said.

    Watch this story Wednesday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.
    Not near a TV at that time? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Have a tip for a story? Click here to contact investigative reporter Karla Ray

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories