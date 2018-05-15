0 9 Investigates: Claims of damage caused by I-4 Ultimate project construction

ORLANDO, Fla. - Halfway through the I-4 Ultimate project, hundreds of drivers have claimed the construction has damaged their cars or property.

Channel 9 reported last week that concrete cracked a driver's windshield while she was driving on Interstate 4.

Traffic anchor Racquel Asa learned that most people are unsuccessful in getting the project to pay for repairs.

According to a list provided by the Florida Department of Transportation, a Winter Park homeowner had the largest claim paid out to-date since the I-4 Ultimate project started about three years ago.

"When I came in this way and I stepped down, it was just 'kuchu,'" Anna Turner said describing her back room that flooded in 2016.

Read: Drivers say I-4 construction pieces falling on their vehicles

Video she recorded in 2016 showed water and muck that had poured into her back room in 2016 after heavy rain.

"The person I spoke with -- the SGL representative -- was like, 'Oh, that's our fault,'" Turner said. "Pretty much, they admitted it was their fault."

Turner was paid more than $7,500 for her trouble, according to a list of claims provided to WFTV in April.

The list said more than 370 others, most of whom are drivers, have also claimed damage. The damages range from dented rims to punctured tires to wet concrete falling from an overpass.

More than $49,000 have been paid out since the project started, but 84 percent of drivers have had their claims denied.

Read: Report details how new I-4 bridge with cracks was built

More than 100 additional claims were filed between April and May, but WFTV is unaware the results of those claims.

"A claim is denied if there is not sufficient evidence to prove that damages sustained were related to the I-4 construction activities," SGL Constructors, the project's contractor said. "A number of claimants have provided proof of construction-related damages. It is not unusual that the insurance company has denied claims when motorists were not able to prove that the reported incident was related to the I-4 construction."

Jose Santiago thought he had an open and shut case when concrete kicked up from the interstate and shattered his windshield.

"I thought with all the details I gave, they would be able to take care of it," he said.

Santiago was left having to have his insurance cover the damage to his windshield.

Read: Report: FDOT knew of 17 structural cracks on I-4 support beam as early as January

"(It was) maybe a little bit smaller than a football-(sized) hole that protruded into the windshield," he said. "It had to be a big piece of concrete, because it took a good chunk of paint and (caused) a nice, big indent."

Santiago said he'll soon be out the deductible to cover the damage he still has to his vehicle's roof.

"They claim they had no projects that night or related to having big concrete or debris in the road," he said.

Documenting everything, including taking photographs, is key to having a chance in getting money for any damage. Click here for the claim form.

Read: I-4 Ultimate: Orlando's largest homeless camp to become parking lot

SGL Constructors provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

"Since the project began, FDOT and SGL have received approximately 481 third-party claims for vehicle damage from debris, potholes and other incidents. To put that number in perspective, FDOT statistics show that approximately 140,000 vehicles travel I-4 on a daily basis – or about 51 million each year. All claims are referred to SGL’s insurance company, which investigates each claim and makes a liability determination. If the insurer finds that the claim and resulting damages were related to I-4 project activities, SGL’s insurance carrier reaches a settlement agreement with that claimant."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.