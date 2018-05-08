0 Drivers say I-4 construction pieces falling on their vehicles

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Drivers said they’re running into problems at the far end of the I-4 Ultimate project work zone.

Mike Sauser said his hood caught a soccer ball-sized piece of concrete and his sister, Danielle Sauser, said a brick flew into her windshield.

She said it sounded like a gunshot.

"It was crazy loud. I can't even describe what it feels like or sounds like, but it's super scary,” she said. "It had to be some kind of, I don't know, brick or concrete."

The two of them are wondering what the odds are that they'd both get hit by flying debris within a few miles of each other, two weeks apart.

"Definitely could have been much worse for sure,” Mike Sauser said.

The Florida Department of Transportation is responsible for cleaning up I-4, right up to the east end of construction.

In March, it picked up more than 11 tons of trash off the road.

Inside the construction zone, the contractors pick up their own trash and records indicated they picked up plenty.

But on Tuesday, bricks, chunks of concrete and pieces of wood were lying on the roadway.

"Something needs to be done, for sure," Mike Sauser said.

Both of them are eligible to file claims with FDOT, but it’s not guaranteed they’ll get paid.



