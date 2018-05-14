0 Report details how new I-4 bridge with cracks was built

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Eyewitness News is still pressing the state for more answers and inspection reports regarding the stability of a new bridge for the I-4 Ultimate Project.

Channel 9’s Racquel Asa got a report from the state last week that details how there are more than a dozen cracks on the pier, which an inspector recommended be classified as "structural.”

The report also details how the pier is built and how the state

is watching for any changes.

Report: FDOT knew of 17 structural cracks on I-4 support beam as early as January

Video released by I-4 officials earlier this year is the only view drivers will have from the new bridge over Colonial Drive.

It's still months behind schedule from opening to drivers.

An inspection report done Jan. 30 likely sheds light on why;

a supervisor had recommended that the cracks be classified as structural due to the amount and location.

Details in the report suggest there are 17 cracks being monitored, which are now being monitored by these sensors 24 hours a day.

The state released the latest readings from the sensors.

There are spikes on a chart that indicate any changes to the pier, but according to the state, "The data collected shows the pier is functioning within safe standards."

According to the report, the bridge is supported by several circular steel piles that were driven into the ground and other materials within the concrete pier.

Whether the concrete is strong enough to hold it all together when traffic is added to the bridge is something the state is still trying to figure out.

Business owners nearby who were caught off guard by the Colonial Drive closure last month are wondering what kind of closures are coming.

“The last time it was closed, it was closed for five days,” said business owner Cobb Jones.

“I'd rather have it right. I'd rather it be right the first time and not go through all this,” said Charles Fowlers.

There are no full closures scheduled for bridge work.

The state said workers are still trying to pinpoint the severity and the source of the cracking and also come up with a permanent solution.

The whole process could take up to three months.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.