0 9 Investigates: Mike Miller political ad

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new digital ad is causing controversy in the race to represent the GOP in one of the most competitive congressional districts in the country.

The ad, from state Rep. Mike Miller (R-Orlando), features Miller at a bill signing last month with Gov. Rick Scott.

At the event, Scott took a few minutes to praise Miller, saying, “Mike is somebody who cares about this community, he is making sure our taxes are low and everybody can get a job.”

Miller, who had an ad team at the event, turned those words into a digital ad.

The ad seems to imply that Scott is backing Miller, however, the governor has not officially endorsed any candidate in the FL-07 race.

A spokesperson for Miller's campaign told 9 Investigates that the ad speaks for itself; saying it is a representation of what the governor said about Miller and not meant to be an endorsement.

Part of the reason for the controversy comes from the fact that the GOP primary in FL-07 is expected to be a close race between Miller and Republican challenger Scott Sturgill, with the winner going on to take on freshman Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy (D-Winter Park).

Murphy won her seat in 2016, defeating long-time U.S. Rep. John Mica. The FL-07 race has been ranked nationally as one of the most competitive.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.