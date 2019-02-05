0 9 investigates ongoing 911 dispatch center problems

APOPKA, Fla. - 9 Investigates is asking whether any changes are coming to the dispatch center that handles 911 calls for thousands of you living in Eatonville, Maitland and Apopka.

Investigative reporter Karla Ray first uncovered issues at the Apopka dispatch center after a 911 call was placed on hold for around 15 minutes last year.

Two just-released internal investigations show personnel problems continue to plague that tiny workplace. Though investigators found no policy violations by dispatchers, they did note that the environment doesn’t seem to be improving.

Internal investigators noted "divisiveness among personnel" was creating a "detrimental work environment" with "staffing issues forcing employees to work extra hours on various shifts."

The latest released internal investigation was prompted by an incident between dispatcher Delana Mahair and Apopka police Officer Samuel Anderson in July.

Both city employees claimed the other used profane language, but nothing was substantiated because Anderson didn’t turn on his body camera right away. That is a policy violation, but it’s unclear if Anderson is facing any discipline.

As internal affairs investigators spent months interviewing employees about the situation, another dispatcher stated

"the overall environment in the communication center is currently very hostile."

That employee went on to say that things "seemed to diminish and become more volatile and hostile over the past few years, in part due to the lack of supervisory staff addressing complaints or issues within the communications center."

9 Investigates is still working to learn what APD plans to do about the latest issues.

"When you have people crammed into a small area, we have some personality conflicts they have to overcome every once in a while, and that's what we're dealing with at this time," Apopka police Chief Mike McKinley told 9 Investigates in October.

