9 Investigates: Wave of firefighters leaving Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Ten Seminole County firefighters have resigned in just the last three weeks, and they’re all headed for jobs just one county away.
Investigative reporter Karla Ray first uncovered the turnover problems in that department. Firefighters can make significantly more money in Orange County.
The recent resignations show firefighters are leaving Seminole to work for Orange County Fire Rescue, the Orlando Fire Department and even Orlando International Airport’s fire department. This, after Seminole County taxpayers paid for training and job experience.
It’s the latest wave in turnover issues that 9 Investigates first exposed in July, after fire union leaders sent a letter to Seminole County commissioners stating, "In 2017, we had 24 employees resign in order to seek employment elsewhere."
“If people in this area can go a couple miles south to get better pay and benefits, that’s a huge issue,” union president Jon Divita said at the time.
Starting pay for a Seminole County firefighter is around $36,000 per year, which is about the same as Lake County. It’s far below Orange County Fire’s starting pay, which is $42,000, and Orlando Fire, where firefighters start out making $48,000.
It’s an issue we pushed county leaders on in July and one that’s been at the center of contract negotiations for the last year.
“Very frustrating, extremely frustrating,” Deputy County Manager Bruce McMenemy said then.
