0 Autopsy report shows Polk County inmate's death related to blood clot

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - New details are emerging around the death of an inmate inside a state prison.

Gamaliel Cineus’ family first raised concerns about his death in January because they suspected he wasn't properly treated for blood clots.

An autopsy report states his cause of death was related to a blood clot.

“He started complaining about the stomach,” said his mother Theresa Cineus. “I said you need to have them go check you because you might have blood clots because I’m a producer of blood clots.”

His mom said she even tried to warn health officials at the Polk Correctional Institute in weeks leading up to his death, but she said they continued to treat him for acid reflux.

Gamaliel Cineus was serving time for aggravated battery and robbery when he wrote to his family in emails saying, "Esophagus is swollen, coughing so hard to the point of passing out, shortness of breath until it's unbearable."

“He was saying, ‘Mom, it feels like my chest is like, when I'm walking, it's something up in my throat part. I can't hardly breathe, getting short of breath,’” Theresa Cineus said.

The autopsy report shows his cause of death as pulmonary embolism, which means the arteries in your lungs are blocked.

Doctors WFTV spoke with told us it can be life-threatening, but immediate treatment reduces the risk of death. Symptoms include some of what Cineus' family said he complained about.

“One might do an ultrasound to look for clots in the leg, but you know they can be very stealthy even when they're looking for them,” said forensic pathologist Dan Schultz.

Cineus' death was one of over 1,200 between 2016 and 2018 statewide, with numbers increasing each year, in part because of an aging population.

The Department of Corrections has deemed a majority of the deaths the result of natural causes, though Cineus' case is still pending.

“This is America, and we don't subject prisoners to cruel and unusual punishment," said attorney Jerry Girley, who represents the family in a civil lawsuit.

