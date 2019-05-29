0 Photos, videos released showing Bulgarian call girl involved with man accused of killing family

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County deputies said Grant Amato murdered his parents and brother after a fight over his online relationship with a Bulgarian call girl.

New evidence released Wednesday is revealing more about her for the first time, including photos and videos of the woman.

Many of the images are incredibly graphic.

Prosecutors said Amato paid the woman hundreds of thousands of dollars for the videos and stole money from his parents to pay the woman he considered his girlfriend, even though they never actually met in person.

Investigators said when Amato's family kicked him out over it, he shot them all execution-style.

Prosecutors said an obsession with the woman led Amato to murder his mother, father and brother at their Chuluota home in January.

Investigators found dozens of pornographic videos the Bulgarian woman named Sylvia, sent to Amato in 2018.

Documents show that in exchange, he would wire her money, eventually adding up to more than $250,000.

Prosecutors believe Amato killed his family after a fight over the money, which belonged to his parents.

They said his parents kicked him out of their home when he wouldn't stop contacting and paying the woman.

WFTV obtained a huge evidence drive packed full of photos and videos sent back and forth between Amato and the woman.

Some are selfies a typical couple might share with each other. Others get a little more provocative.

Most of the pictures and videos investigators said the woman sent to Amato show sex acts and are very graphic.

