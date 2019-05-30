Man shot, killed himself after shooting ex-girlfriend in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A man showed up at the Sanford home of his ex-girlfriend around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and shot her before turning the gun on himself, Sanford police say.
Police said the man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, and the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Related Headlines
The shooting happened at a home off West 11th Street near Jessamine Avenue, and police said there were children inside the home at the time. None of them were injured.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates.
Following #breaking news in #Sanford this morning ---> @SanfordPolice say an ex-bf showed up at a home off W. 11th Street and shot his ex-gf. Police say after they showed up, the ex-bf shot himself. He died. ----> LIVE details @WFTV pic.twitter.com/gCnow84EmE— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) May 30, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}