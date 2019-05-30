  • Man shot, killed himself after shooting ex-girlfriend in Sanford, police say

    By: Sarah Wilson

    SANFORD, Fla. - A man showed up at the Sanford home of his ex-girlfriend around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and shot her before turning the gun on himself, Sanford police say.

    Police said the man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, and the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    The shooting happened at a home off West 11th Street near Jessamine Avenue, and police said there were children inside the home at the time. None of them were injured.

