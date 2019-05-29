RIGHT NOW: Hundreds evacuated as massive brush fire threatens homes in Ocala National Forest

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A massive brush fire has forced hundreds to evacuate their homes in Marion County, firefighters said.
The Florida Forest Service said the fire started around 2 p.m. and has grown to around 750 acres near the Ocklawaha Basin in the Ocala National Forest.
Around 50 homes and 200 residents have been evacuated but there are no reports of any structures that have been damaged, firefighters said.
Firefighters said there are five helicopters making bucket drops around with an aircraft dropping water on the flames.
Watch video of the fire here:
