  • RIGHT NOW: Hundreds evacuated as massive brush fire threatens homes in Ocala National Forest

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A massive brush fire has forced hundreds to evacuate their homes in Marion County, firefighters said.

    The Florida Forest Service said the fire started around 2 p.m. and has grown to around 750 acres near the Ocklawaha Basin in the Ocala National Forest.

    Related Headlines

    Around 50 homes and 200 residents have been evacuated but there are no reports of any structures that have been damaged, firefighters said.

    Firefighters said there are five helicopters making bucket drops around with an aircraft dropping water on the flames.

    Watch video of the fire here:

                                            DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

                                      Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

                                                             Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories